



Imagine this: you've decided to have a relaxing evening and make homemade pizza. You assemble the pizza, pop it in the oven, and excitedly start to eat. But the moment you take a bite of your greasy pizza, you run into a problem: the cheese keeps falling off. Frustrated, you turn to Google to search for a solution.

Add a little glue, Google says. Mix about 1/8 cup of Elmer's glue into the sauce. Any non-toxic glue will do.

So don't do that, although as of this writing, Google's new AI Overview feature is telling you to do so. The feature doesn't run for every query, but it does scan the web to create AI-generated responses. The answer it returns for a query about pizza glue appears to be based on a comment by a user named fucksmith in a Reddit thread from over a decade ago, and is clearly a joke.

This is just one of many errors made by Google's new feature, which it rolled out widely this month, which has pointed out a range of inaccuracies, including claiming that former U.S. President James Madison graduated from the University of Wisconsin 21 times instead of once, that dogs have played in the NBA, NFL and NHL, and that Batman is a police officer.

Google spokeswoman Meghann Farnsworth said the mistakes typically stemmed from very rare searches and aren't representative of the experiences of the majority of users. The company said it takes action against policy violations and uses these isolated examples to continue improving its products.

Google isn't promising that it's perfect — it puts a “Generative AI is ” label at the bottom of each AI answer — but it's clear that these tools aren't ready to provide accurate information at scale.

For example, the feature was announced with great fanfare at Google I/O, where the demo was tightly controlled but offered questionable answers on how to fix a jammed film camera (you were instructed to open the back door and gently remove the film — don't do that unless you want to ruin your photos!).

Google isn't alone in this: companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Perplexity have also tackled AI illusions and mistakes, but Google is the first to deploy the technology at such a large scale, and examples of failure are legion.

Companies developing artificial intelligence often avoid responsibility for their systems with the excuse that, like parents with an unruly child, it's boys. They claim that it's impossible to predict what an AI will spit out, and therefore it's actually out of their control.

But for users, it's a problem: last year Google said that AI is the future of search. But what's the point if search is going to seem dumber than it used to be?

AI optimists argue that we should buy into the hype, believing that AI will continue to improve given the rapid progress we have made so far. While I truly believe this technology will continue to get better, focusing on an ideal future where these technologies are perfect ignores the significant problems we face today and allows companies to continue to deliver subpar products.

For now, our search experience is marred by a decade-old Reddit post that aims to build AI into everything. Many idealists believe we are on the verge of achieving great things and that these issues are simply growing pains of an emerging technology. I sincerely hope they are right. But one thing is certain: the nature of the internet means that we will soon see people putting glue on pizza.

Update May 23: Added statement from a Google spokesperson.

