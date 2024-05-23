Purdue University and Elanco Animal Health Announce One Health Innovation District for Indianapolis





Purdue University partnered with Elanco because they share the vision for a research park dedicated to solving pressing problems affecting animal, plant, human and environmental health.

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University has partnered with Elanco Animal Health Inc. to become part of Indiana's new One Health Innovation District. The announcement was made at the Indiana 2024 Global Economic Summit on Thursday (May 23) after Purdue University President Moon Chang and Elanco President and CEO Jeff Simmons signed a joint memorandum of understanding with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to establish a globally recognized research and innovation district aimed at optimizing the health of people, animals, plants and the planet.

Purdue and Elanco have committed to building a new, three-acre shared facility in the One Health Innovation District near Elanco's future headquarters on the west end of the White River in Indianapolis. The facility is designed to accommodate and expand innovation where industry and academia can collaborate, including offices, wet labs and incubator space. It will be in addition to Elanco Animal Health's nearly completed 220,000-square-foot headquarters, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025. Elanco has also committed to purchasing an additional 12 acres north of its existing site for future expansion and development of the EpiCentre for Animal Health.

“All of Purdue, all of Indianapolis. That's what we're committed to as the Indianapolis portion of Purdue's main campus officially opens on July 1,” Chiang said. “Over the next few years, all of Purdue's programs will be based throughout our state's capital city. Today's announcement brings special excitement for partnerships and locations. Purdue is pleased to partner with Elanco and other collaborators to build the One Health Innovation District ecosystem, starting with the announced buildings and expanding throughout the district. Human health, animal health and plant health will be jointly advanced by the nation's leading companies and our state's top universities.”

The facility will help expand Purdue's large research division into downtown Indianapolis, coinciding with the opening of the university's urban extension, Indianapolis Purdue University, on July 1. Research interests include understanding the microbiome, antimicrobial resistance, computational biology, comparative genomics and livestock sustainability. Indianapolis is home to biotechnology companies at the forefront of revolutionizing animal health (Elanco), human health (Eli Lilly and Company) and plant health (Corteva Agrisciences). The One Health Innovation District is located less than a mile from Lilly's world headquarters, creating a unique and direct connection between the two organizations.

“The One Health Innovation District advances our state's vision for a regional technology hub dedicated to fostering collaborative innovation in the life sciences,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “This partnership is a rare and remarkable move to bring together global health companies, universities and government with a shared vision. The district will build an ecosystem focused on talent, applied research and innovation that can be sustained for generations to come.”

Developing a One Health Innovation District around Elanco's new global headquarters will provide a unique opportunity for collaborative partnerships between the public, private, government, university and community to attract and retain top talent and promote the growth and development of downtown Indianapolis. One Health is recognized by scientific organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the preferred approach where the interconnectedness of human, animal and plant sciences can help solve complex global health problems.

“For life-changing innovations to go from idea to reality, they must be nurtured in the right environment,” said Simmons. “The many partners in the Indianapolis One Health Innovation District highlight Indianapolis as a region where innovators can find an extensive ecosystem of support, including world-leading universities, funding, lab space, collaborations with many other innovators and companies, and most importantly, shared technology development and pilot plant facilities to manufacture and scale their innovations. By giving innovators access to world-class, cutting-edge resources, we believe they can bring solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems facing people, animals and the environment. This is an important milestone in realizing our goal of creating a hub for animal health that reaches animals around the world from our new global headquarters in the heart of Indianapolis.”

This unique partnership aims to increase our ability to prevent, predict, detect and respond to health threats. The One Health integrated approach is widely recognized as a new frontier in bioscience. Purdue and Elanco, in collaboration with the Applied Research Institute, AgriNovus, BioMEdit and others, will host a One Health Summit in the fall to showcase the ecosystem's capabilities and attract first-generation innovators to the One Health District.

This new announcement is another step toward realizing Governor Holcomb's goal of developing a regional tech hub in Indiana. Following the passage of CHIPS and the Science Act, through its newly established Applied Research Institute (ARI), Indiana launched Heartland Bioworks, which was designated as one of 31 tech hubs by the Economic Development Authority (EDA) last October. Purdue University was part of a consortium of Indiana stakeholders that successfully achieved the Regional Technology Innovation Hub (Tech Hub) designation, which recognizes regions poised to help the United States remain globally competitive in areas key to national security. The One Health Innovation District is part of that consortium, and implementation funding from EDA will support and significantly accelerate the district's ability to turn innovative ideas into real products and job opportunities. With the awards expected to be awarded this summer, Heartland Bioworks is currently awaiting word on whether it has been selected for the next round of funding, which will invest an additional $50 million to $75 million in five to 10 designated hubs across the country. The Regional Technology Hubs program was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana).

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution that demonstrates excellence at scale. Ranked among the top 10 public universities in the U.S. and with two universities ranked in the top four, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with unmatched quality and scale. More than 105,000 students learn at Purdue in a variety of ways and places, with nearly 50,000 learning face-to-face at the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has kept tuition rates constant for 13 consecutive years. With its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the new Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business, Purdue Computing and more, Purdue never stops on its next big leap at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) is a global animal health leader dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat diseases in livestock and companion animals, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society at large. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of the animals in their care while making a meaningful impact on local and global communities. Elanco is driven by our vision of “Food and Friendship Enrich Life” and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ sustainability/ESG initiative to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. For more information, please visit www.elanco.com.

