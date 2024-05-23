What determines the success or failure of medical innovation? Learning from the flight of the butterfly network





With investor scrutiny and increased competition from all angles, healthcare technology companies are often forced to walk a tightrope between speed, execution, innovation and long-term sustainability. Butterfly Networks, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), with its innovative point-of-care, pocket-sized ultrasound device, is one company trying to redress that balance since going public in 2021.

With years of market validation building confidence and proof of concept backed up, Butterflys decided to IPO (via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC), contributing to the company’s growth and long-term sustainability.

The Butterfly Network aims to democratize access to ultrasound technology.

Getty

But despite being a first-of-its-kind device with great potential to democratize ultrasound use and access to all – with a device cost of approximately $2,000 compared to existing solutions more than 10 times more expensive – Butterfly’s ill-timed leap into the public sphere ultimately led to a tough financial landing and provided lessons for other medtech vendors looking to follow a similar path.

Rebuilding business and restoring profits: Butterfly's priorities for 2024

It's been a tough year for Butterfly and its investors since its 2021 IPO, with the company's stock trading at just over $1 per share as of this writing and nearly $300 million in cash burned without any significant revenue growth. But Butterfly's new president, CEO and chairman, Joseph DeVivo, believes 2024 will be the year the company gets back on track.

Joe DeVivo is the CEO of Butterfly Network.

Joe DeVivo

“First-quarter 2024 revenue increased 14%, the strongest first quarter in our 13-year history,” DeVivo said, forecasting full-year revenue growth of 15% to 20%.

This return to revenue growth is due in large part to the release of the company's newest technology, the Butterfly iQ3, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared, third-generation point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) system, and DeVivo cites Butterfly's one-device design for all clinical settings as a competitive advantage in the POCUS space.

“Our ultra-portable single device is suitable for any use case in a hospital, out-of-hospital clinic or any other healthcare setting around the world,” he says. Meanwhile, while major ultrasound equipment manufacturers have handheld devices suited to specific specialties within a hospital, there is no single device that meets all the needs of a general practitioner.

With plans to expand its services domestically and overseas, efforts to integrate AI through collaboration with Butterfly Garden's partners, and continued investment in semiconductor chip research and development to drive future technologies, Butterfly appears to be focusing on market expansion and solution development to achieve its financial goals announced at its investor briefing in March of achieving cash flow breakeven by the end of 2027 and exceeding $500 million in revenue by 2030.

But healthcare innovations take time to achieve widespread market adoption – something Devivo knows firsthand, so he has some advice for health tech innovators along the way: Be patient. You can't time the market; it's when it happens, not always when you think it will. Plan for it to take twice as long and be twice as hard as you expect, and you'll be twice as rewarded when you succeed.

Learning from butterfly evolution: Lessons for healthcare tech and digital health companies

While progress is certainly flying on the wings, Butterfly's journey reflects the challenges posed by the slow pace of innovation in healthcare and the difficulty of managing investor expectations when there is an opportunity for long-term returns.

But the obstacles Butterfly faces ultimately highlight larger questions worth considering for the healthcare industry: No matter how revolutionary or necessary medical innovations may be (e.g., handheld, multi-specialty POCUS), why do the companies that promote those innovations falter? No matter how useful medical products are, why don't they see more widespread adoption?

With Butterfly's technology offering and the company's journey in mind, there are some lessons healthcare technology companies can learn about what makes innovation and the business behind it succeed or fail.

1. The importance of clinician attachment to the product: Butterfly's handheld device was a very attractive tool to clinicians because it was easy to use, practical, and affordable. Clinicians could buy it themselves, connect it to their smartphone, and take it directly to the point of care. One of the reasons Butterfly was successful is this product-led, bottom-up growth strategy, which targeted clinicians as consumers and technology drivers, optimizing the solution for their clinical workflow.

For healthcare technology vendors, Butterfly’s satisfied end users should serve as a reminder of how important it is to consider clinical workflows and design for not just your organization but the ultimate end user.

2. Overcoming enterprise complexity and inertia in healthcare: Individual clinicians love the Butterfly product, and DeVivo notes that 60% of medical students currently train using Butterfly. But these two points alone don't make up the healthcare market. For example, people already working as clinicians have been trained on other products, and healthcare organizations have invested in existing ultrasound and imaging technology and associated enterprise-grade workflows manufactured by companies with extensive customer and market relationships. Additionally, hospital procurement cycles are notoriously complex and long, and integration requires resources and planning.

Many health tech startups put a lot of energy into getting their hands on prospective customers' doors, so it helps to have experienced salespeople with existing relationships and the knowledge (and patience) to navigate complex enterprise sales processes, as well as implementation and clinical support teams that understand the nuances of deployment and speak your customer's language.

3. Manage investor expectations: Investor expectations surrounding Butterflys' IPO put pressure on the company to deliver immediate results: Incredible revenue growth. A new recurring revenue business model. A clear path to operational leverage and profitability. But similar to reason 2 above, driving behavioral change and adoption of new medical technologies takes time and effort. With this in mind, the only thing I would change in the past is managing expectations, says DeVivo, referring to missteps related to the timing of Butterflys' IPO and shaky post-IPO financial performance.

Clearly, we are currently in a different macro environment than we were in 2021. But for companies in the midst of fundraising, whether that process happens now or in the future, the lessons are valid: It's up to company leaders to set and manage expectations about what outcomes are realistic and over what time frame.

4. The importance of discipline and deciding not to do some initiatives: An effective business strategy is the art of allocating limited resources to achieve specific, clearly defined goals. By definition, this means saying “no” to good ideas at times. The company's strategy was right. The only problem was that it pursued everything at once, explained DeVivo, who joined the company in 2023. One of his first tasks was to reduce the headcount from about 500 to 230 and turn the company around, given the company's revenue and cash situation.

Most health tech companies have already made the tough decisions and are either profitable, have a clear path to profitability, or are managed to burn cash with ample margins and clear milestones. But new ideas and opportunities emerge constantly, so having a clear decision-making process and framework ensures you are only dedicating resources to those that are most attractive and likely to generate profits.

Take Off

Even with the strategic missteps, DeVivo remains optimistic about the future not only of Butterfly as a company, but also of the technology behind its service and the impact it will have on healthcare providers, patients, and investors.

Ultrasound image taken with Butterfly Network's iQ3 product

Butterfly Network

“Just as digital photography overtook film, we will leverage Moore's Law and our digital ultrasound will overtake analog,” DeVivo said, adding that investors should take note: “Butterfly's exciting roadmap for next-generation ultrasound-on-chip capabilities, combined with the company's proven current execution, should have investors very excited about the future.”

As the healthcare industry continues to track Butterfly's flight, the company's story serves as a learning opportunity for aspiring healthcare technology startups: Innovation and ambition are essential drivers of success, but they must be tempered along the way by patience, caution, and clearly communicating and managing expectations with management and investors.

