BEYOND EXPO 2024 | Japanese companies thrive on innovation and seek synergy with China · TechNode





Well-known Japanese technology companies including Sony and Fujifilm on Thursday showcased their latest products and business solutions at the BEYOND EXPO 2024 technology conference in Macau, expressing their hopes for future cooperation with China.

The public appearance at one of Asia's biggest technology events is the latest example of how the world's fourth-largest economy is not only looking to continue its tradition of tech innovation but also to evolve into a hub for entrepreneurs and startups.

Japan has implemented various policies to support overseas startups, including providing heavy subsidies for research and development, Yuya Makino of the Japanese Consulate General in Guangzhou said during the event. Asian economies have a gross domestic product of over $4.2 trillion and have also seen a dramatic increase in venture capital investment over the past few years, Makino said.

“I think over the last 15 to 20 years or so, Japan has been overtaken by markets like China, India and Southeast Asia, but now there's enough momentum in both the private and public sectors to boost innovation in Japan. That's the big thing we're starting to see in Japan,” Akio Tanaka, partner at investment firm Headline VC, told the audience.

Meanwhile, Jie He, head of the China office of Tokyo-based venture capital firm Global Brain Corp., said many large Japanese companies are considering continuing to invest in China to maintain their presence in the country given its huge population and huge potential. For example, Kenichi Okada of the Hong Kong Consulate-General said some companies are looking at the Greater Bay Area (GBA) of Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau for business potential because of its huge population.

Below are some of the innovative initiatives presented by companies at the Japan Tech Forum at this year's BEYOND EXPO, held in Macau from May 22-25.

Sony showcased a project using haptic technology for entertainment embodied in the form of a floor, saying that walking on the floor will provide users with a realistic and fascinating sensation of different walking terrains. The company's engineers have packed the floor with sensors and motors to enhance the experience. It can mimic deserts and ice to create immersive interactive experiences in theme parks, museums and live music venues.

According to Sony China Co., Ltd. Executive Vice President Mikio Takenaka, the company has extensive and detailed research and development plans for China, ranging from entertainment to mobility to elderly care.

Fujifilm shared its innovation stories with an open mindset. Yonghua Shi, Corporate Communications Director of Fujifilm (China) Investment Co., Ltd., said the Japanese company established the Open Innovation Hub in 2014, hoping to create value to illuminate the future together with business partners. One of the cases from the Hub was a joint development effort between Fujifilm and Daikin. By using Fujifilm's ventilation soundproofing material, the Japanese air conditioner manufacturer managed to reduce the operating noise of its products by more than 20%.

A similar organisation was established in Shanghai in 2020 and last year partnered with ReGACY Innovation Group to launch Fujifilm's first innovation programme in China to accelerate technology-led business development.

Asahi Kasei, a chemical manufacturer headquartered in Tokyo, has announced a new optical transparent resin called “AZP” that has optical properties that could not be achieved with conventional transparent resins. It is expected to be a next-generation material to replace optical glass. AZP lenses can be used in VR (virtual reality) headsets, and the polarized optical bending widens the field of view and allows for the miniaturization of headsets. It reduces ghosting and flare, improves contrast, and minimizes the effects of birefringence to achieve a clear field of view.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technode.com/2024/05/23/beyond-expo-2024-japans-businesses-thrive-on-innovations-seek-synergy-with-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos