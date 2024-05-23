Google's acquisition of HubSpot will help it compete with Microsoft





The HubSpot logo on display at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on September 6, 2023. Photo by Chance Ye via Getty Images

Google's parent company Alphabet is reportedly moving forward with a $30 billion acquisition of marketing software company HubSpot, a deal that would be Google's largest acquisition to date and part of the company's strategy to compete with Microsoft in the cloud applications market.

Nvidia earnings surprise market, shares soar

In a research note seen by Reuters, Cowen analyst Derrick Wood said Google appears to be trying to take market share from Microsoft in productivity suites and could use HubSpot to bundle applications for customers.

Google is the third largest cloud service provider, but with less than half the market share of Microsoft, while Amazon has a third of the market.

Reports of a possible Google acquisition first surfaced in April, sending HubSpot shares up 11%. HubSpot's financials continue to improve, but analysts are skeptical of weak demand for its products. The company made a $6 million profit in the first quarter and saw revenue grow more than 20% year over year. According to Bloomberg, negotiations between Google and HubSpot are ongoing and no agreement has been reached.

While Google still lags behind in the cloud market, it is in fairly even terms with Microsoft in the AI ​​space, vying for dominance with many of the big tech companies. Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon have all announced major new AI applications and features, as well as their own custom AI chips, in the past year. But Google solidified itself as a major AI player during its I/O developer conference with a slew of updates to its suite of AI tools, called Gemini. A week later, Microsoft made its own AI announcement, but is now facing heavy criticism from European regulators.

