ASEAN TMH Meeting Shows Commitment to Technological Innovation





The ASEAN Technology Management Hub (TMH) Technical Working Group meeting, co-hosted by Cambodia and Indonesia, demonstrated the region's dedication to driving innovation through technology.

The event, held in Bali, Indonesia, focused on TMH, an annual priority project supported by the European Union (EU) through its Enhanced EU-ASEAN Regional Dialogue Instrument (E-READI) programme.

The project was launched in 2022 with the approval of the Council of Science, Technology and Innovation of India (COSTI) and is currently producing tangible results by bringing together stakeholders from academia, the private sector and government to foster innovation.

The 4th EU-ASEAN Workshop, held on 20-21 May, promoted active stakeholder participation through focus group discussions aimed at developing a wireframe and prototype for the ASEAN TMH.

Discussions focused on addressing intellectual property issues, strategizing for a sustainable business model, and presenting progress in developing wireframes and prototypes, marking key milestones in moving forward from conceptualization to actual implementation.

The event brought together EU experts, COSTI members from Indonesia and Cambodia, and representatives from the ASEAN TMH Technical Group to develop an operational strategy for the Hub. As part of this year's COSTI deliverables, a prototype of the ASEAN TMH platform is expected to be presented to regional stakeholders by the third quarter of 2024.

The ASEAN TMH project aims to improve technology utilisation by providing a digital platform to accelerate research, foster innovation, facilitate knowledge sharing and facilitate technology commercialisation, while seeking to strengthen public-private partnerships.

Speaking at the opening remarks of the fourth workshop in Bali, ASEAN COSTI chair and Permanent Secretary of the Cambodian Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI), Hulu Seinhen, said the ASEAN TMH had reached an important milestone in its development.

Focusing on developing wireframes and prototypes, the workshop marked the move of the ASEAN TMH web app from concept to concrete implementation.

“Today marks an important milestone in the journey of the ASEAN Technology Management Hub,” said Seinhen. “Over the past few years, we have made great progress, including completing the proof-of-concept note, establishing the ASEAN TMH organization, and defining the features and capabilities of the platform.”

The main objective of the workshop is to finalize the features, functionality and user flows of the ASEAN TMH Platform, as well as discuss the business processes and funding model that are critical to the sustainability and success of the platform.

Dudi Hidayat, Chairman of the COSTI Member Advisory Board, on behalf of the COSTI Indonesian Chairman, expressed deep gratitude for E-READI's continued support for the development of science, technology and innovation in ASEAN, especially in building a research and innovation ecosystem through the ASEAN TMH.

The ASEAN TMH Platform is designed to connect commercially promising research findings with private companies, with the support of the government. The initiative's main objective is to speed up the pace of research, foster innovation, and increase knowledge sharing and technology transfer among ASEAN member states, he asserted.

To build the ASEAN TMH, COSTI Cambodia, in collaboration with COSTI Indonesia and E-READI, organized a series of workshops involving a range of stakeholders, including academia, the private sector, government research institutes and development partners.

The first stakeholder identification and design workshop laid the foundation by gathering support from potential stakeholders and highlighting key focus areas in healthtech and agritech.

By partnering with EU experts, the collaboration provided valuable perspectives for implementing best practices to establish the platform and foster its ecosystem.

The Second Workshop on Implementation Strategy played a key role in shaping the ASEAN TMH approach: a draft Proof-of-Concept Note was presented and ASEAN TMH structures such as an Advisory Committee, Task Force, Secretariat and Technical Working Group were established. The workshop also provided an opportunity to collate a wish list of platform characteristics from relevant stakeholders and to learn from similar initiatives in the EU, particularly with regard to operational, financial and sustainability aspects.

The 3rd Workshop on Validating the Draft Proof-of-Concept Note in ASEAN and Identifying Approaches to Connecting Existing Technology Transfer Platforms outlined the features and functions of the platform. Lessons learned from past cases of cross-border technology transfer within ASEAN and between ASEAN and the EU and potential approaches for technology transfer pilots were discussed.

“Let us build on the foundations we have laid. Our collective expertise, shared experience and spirit of collaboration will undoubtedly lead the ASEAN TMH to success. This fourth workshop aims not only to develop the platform but also to build a strong innovative ecosystem that will drive technological and market advancements within ASEAN and with dialogue partners including the EU,” said Seingheng.

First introduced in 2021 and adopted as a COSTI annual priority for 2022-2024, the ASEAN Technology Management Hub (ASEAN TMH) proposal aims to provide a comprehensive online platform to accelerate research, stimulate innovation, support knowledge sharing and facilitate technology transfer across ASEAN. The platform will connect researchers with the private sector, government agencies, development partners, start-ups and investors.

The goal is to foster the sharing of ideas, the formation of partnerships, the creation of synergies, and the rapid deployment of new knowledge and technologies.

Potential beneficiaries of the ASEAN TMH include research-intensive universities and research institutes, MSMEs and start-ups with no in-house research capabilities, large corporations seeking to innovate for new products and services, development partners addressing social issues through technology, and government agencies involved in STI policy formulation and planning.

Investment in research, development and technology transfer is vital to ASEAN's growth. Building platforms like the ASEAN TMH can help the region harness technological advances to drive innovation, economic growth and regional development.

