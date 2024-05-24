Hollywood should 'embrace change' brought on by new technology





New technology is a friend, not a foe, to Hollywood's creative community. That was the message Disney CEO Bob Iger conveyed during his keynote address at the Canva Create showcase event held at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park on Thursday morning.

Iger, an investor and director of the privately held online design platform, praised Canva for embracing the potential of generative AI tools and other cutting-edge technologies to make premium visual media design tools easily accessible to the masses. Sydney, Australia-based Canva has emerged as a digital media star over the past decade. The company was valued at $40 billion as of 2022, when Iger took the undisclosed stake. The deal came during Iger's two-and-a-half-year retirement from Disney, which ended with him returning as CEO in November 2022.

Canva Create combines a festival showcasing new features for the Canva platform with a conference exploring creativity and other topics. Thursday's event drew about 3,500 Canva enthusiasts and marked the first time Canva has hosted such a gathering in the United States.

Iger appeared on stage with Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins on YouTube Theater to talk about building a brand, maintaining a strong company culture, and scaling the business. Iger detailed Canva's strengths in building intuitive technology and design tools. Pressed by Perkins, Iger reflected on the important role new technology has played in propelling The Walt Disney Company (which celebrated its 100th anniversary last October) through a century.

“Walt Disney himself, early on, was a big believer in using technology to tell better stories, and he thought that technology in the hands of great storytellers was incredibly powerful,” Iger said.

Iger acknowledged that there has been a lot of anxiety in the creative community recently about the potential for generative AI technology to eliminate the need for human labor in content creation, but he argued that this is a misguided view of the potential that can be unlocked by the marriage of cutting-edge technology and visionary creators.

“Rather than focusing on destructive power, [tech’s] “It makes us better, the ability to tell a better story. Not just a better story, but the ability to tell it to more people,” Iger said.

Iger also candidly suggested the company had no choice but to figure out how to make it work for its larger goal of boosting production of movies, TV shows, music and other content.

“You can't get in the way of that. No generation has ever been able to stop technological progress,” Iger said. “What we're trying to do is embrace the change that technology has created and use it as the wind at our back, not as a headwind.”

Perkins encouraged Iger to share with the audience how he ended up investing in Canva. Iger explained that his wife, Willow Bay, dean of the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Business, had used Canva's tools to design an instruction manual for a high-end espresso maker she had given her husband. At first, Iger thought it was a professional-looking manual created by the manufacturer. When Bay introduced Iger to Canva, Iger was impressed with the company's technology and the ethos of empowering creativity that went into the platform.

At Perkins' urging, Iger advised Canva's founders to stay true to the company's core philosophy of simplifying technology tools and helping build an architecture that inspires modern creativity. Iger cited Disney and Coca-Cola as rare examples of American companies that were big in the 1920s, '30s and '40s and still maintain strong operations and recognizable brands today.

“There's sometimes this idea that you need to change your values ​​to adapt to a changed world,” he says, adding that he disagrees. “Think about how Canva is where it is today, and that you're in business today, because of values ​​that were ingrained in your brand and company culture years ago. That value creation should continue. Abandoning the core values ​​that got you to where you are is what will, in my opinion, lead to the demise of your brand or company.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/bob-iger-canva-ai-tech-embrace-change-melanie-perkins-1236015176/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos