Judge hints at plan to curb Google Play Store's illegal monopoly





A jury in December found that Google violated U.S. antitrust laws through deals and pricing rules that gave its Google Play app store an unfair advantage. On Thursday, the judge began laying out ways to force Google to change its business as punishment. The remedies under consideration could mark the most significant upheaval yet to Google's dominance of the Android world.

Epic Games, the video game developer behind Fortnite, won a trial against Google in which a jury found the Play Store an illegal monopoly, but is asking federal Judge James Donato to bar Google from the anti-competitive agreement. Epic also wants Google to force it to list more of its apps in rival stores, making it more competitive. The change could allow Epic to fulfill a long-held plan to process in-game purchases for Fortnite and other titles without using Google's payment system and increase revenue by selling the games in its own app store.

Google argues that Epic's demands threaten user security and harm the business of its partners, including Android device makers and app developers. The company is appealing the jury's verdict, which could delay the penalties for years or void them entirely. But Google has already been forced to make costly changes in Europe and Asia over the past few years due to court losses and new laws affecting its Play Store, and a trial with Epic is currently underway in Australia.

“Let's be clear: as an illegal monopoly, Google will have to pay some kind of penalty,” Donato told Epic and Google at a hearing in San Francisco on Thursday. He explained that Google's defeat requires the company to unleash its control over the Android ecosystem, end its illegal monopoly, and remove the unfair profits it has made from years of unfair control.

That could mean big changes for an industry built around Google's Android operating system and potentially more choice for consumers.To get things right, Mr. Donato said, Google may need to pour money into new projects.

Donato expressed frustration with Google's argument that any changes would be worse for consumers and other businesses. “There's no basis for making a big fuss that the new way of doing things will be a world that nobody wants to live in,” he said. But he also spent hours questioning two economists who represented the companies at the hearing about how penalties against Google could be crafted without being unreasonable.

Epics' demands also include prohibiting Google from entering into agreements that hinder or prevent companies from partnering with alternatives to its own app store. The company has previously required hardware companies that want to offer Google Play on their devices to agree not to partner with or promote alternative app stores. This has resulted in most consumers never seeing other app stores because most device makers want to offer Google's app store because it's the largest.

Rival app stores like Amazon and Samsung also have a hard time convincing developers to publish their apps outside of Google Play because managing apps in multiple stores requires extra work. To ensure a level playing field, Epic has proposed requiring Google to require rival stores to offer a way to publish apps hosted on Google Play for six years. That way, people can browse alternative stores without feeling like they're missing out on popular apps, making the stores more likely to be successful in the long term.

