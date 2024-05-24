Southwest Airlines flights appear in Google Flights results





Southwest Airlines to suspend operations at four airports

Southwest Airlines fares have long been excluded from search engine results, but now they are showing up on Google.

The Dallas-based airline had previously removed its fares from online flight search sites like Google Flights and Expedia, preferring to have customers find flights primarily on its own website.As of Wednesday, Southwest's fares appeared on Google Flights alongside fares from other airlines for the first time.

Southwest's partnership with Google will help travelers compare options on a single dashboard, and it could also bring new customers to the airline by showing airfares to consumers who haven't previously visited the airline's website, who will still have to book flights directly through Southwest.

A Southwest Airlines spokesman said the move, which the airline is testing, will allow it to expand its reach to consumers while maintaining control over the booking process.

“We're expanding Southwest.com's reach by giving Google Flights users more detailed insight into available flights, fares and product and service benefits,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. “The first test of this partnership allows Google Flights users to compare different fare options and click directly to Southwest.com to book their selected itinerary.”

The change is one of several the airline is considering to improve the customer experience. On a conference call with Wall Street analysts last month, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said the airline is also considering overhauling its signature open-seating policy and assigning seats to customers, just like most other airlines. In the next few years, the airline plans to begin scheduling late-night flights for the first time.

Travel site The Points Guy predicts Southwest's partnership with Google will benefit travelers, noting that consumers can also use Google Flights' fare tracker to monitor airline prices and book flights when they're cheapest.

Southwest Airlines' strategic initiative, aimed at improving performance and mitigating the impact of troubles with its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, led the airline to announce it would suspend operations at four U.S. airports in April, in part because of delays to deliveries of new Max 8 planes. The delays mean slower growth for the airline, which reported a first-quarter loss of $231 million and is exploring cost-cutting measures.

