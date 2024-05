Google's new “AI Summary” feature, which displays aggregated results compiled by artificial intelligence over some search results, appears to be serving inaccurate and sometimes dangerous results.

Social media users were quick to point out that the feature, which rolled out to the public earlier this month and replaced organic search results, was offering questionable answers. The engine, which has more than 90% market share in the search space, offered advice that surprised some when it came to the problem of cheese slipping off pizza: mix glue into the cheese.

But unappetizing recipes aren't the most harmful outcome the feature can eliminate: One X user said that in response to a prompt about disinfecting a washing machine, Google responded with a recipe for deadly mustard gas (a threat the AI ​​feature identified through a search).

And while many large-scale language models, such as OpenAI's Chat GPT and Meta's Llama, mine the internet for training data without permission, Google's summary feature seems much more blatant in its plagiarism: X users say Google added the phrase “my kids' favorite” to a smoothie recipe, borrowing it from a recipe website that featured similar recipes.

Google, which is developing the feature in response to Microsoft and Open AI's Bing CoPilot, argues that the program will benefit smaller sites by allowing them to surface their content in search results and reach more searchers.

“AI Summary has led people to visit a more diverse range of websites for help with more complex questions,” the feature's announcement states, “and links included in AI Summary have received more clicks than if the pages had been presented as traditional web listings for that query.”

Critics worry that the AI-generated results could discourage clickthroughs to the original sources Google sources, ultimately starving the publications that AI Overview relies on. The News Media Alliance, a group representing publishers, has called for stronger measures against AI models that learn from content without permission.

“AI companies recognize the value of this content, as evidenced by marketplace arrangements, and rely on high-quality content to train their systems. It is unlawful for AI companies to continue to use publishers' valuable content unlimitedly without proper compensation,” Alliance president and CEO Daniel Coffey said in a statement about the lawsuit against OpenAI.

Although Google includes a “Generative AI is ” disclosure beneath its AI-generated results, the results still pose challenges in an age of increasing reliance on computer-generated content.

If you're looking for an alternative to tech giant Alphabet's search engine, listen to the AI's own advice and try a search engine that actually “prioritizes what you're looking for without bias.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/05/23/googles-ai-overview-seems-to-be-spewing-inaccurate-answers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos