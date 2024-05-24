Everything you need to know about Microsoft Surface AI-powered PCs





AI PCs built for the enterprise

Like the rise of smartphones and cloud computing, AI represents a generational shift: it will transform the way companies work and accelerate operations, but it will also create new opportunities for how humans and machines interact.

Windows Studio Effects, a set of AI-powered video and audio enhancements designed to improve the quality of video calls and recordings, is one example that will change the way users collaborate in hybrid work environments, Walker said. Powered by the onboard NPU, it keeps the user in the center of the screen with auto-framing, cancels background noise with voice focus, blurs the background to keep the focus on the user, and adjusts the user's gaze to simulate eye contact.

You can also mute all background noise when you're talking to a colleague, Walker says, without affecting call quality even if you're in a coffee shop or working outside.

Inside AI: Cutting-edge NPU Processors

Like CPUs and graphics processing units, NPUs are part of a processor chipset. These neural processing units are designed to manage and optimize AI-intensive tasks, like automatically tracking a user's movements or creating captions for an ongoing meeting.

Both Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 have an NPU capable of 11 trillion operations per second, with the GPU at 18 TOPS and the CPU at 5 TOPS. Intel AI Boost also doesn't rely solely on the NPU, but instead uses CPU, GPU and NPU resources simultaneously to optimize performance.

For example, applications that require faster processing can take advantage of the 16 cores and 5 GHz Turbo Frequency of the Intel Core Ultra 165H (in the Surface Laptop 6) or the 12 cores and 4.9 GHz Turbo Frequency of the 165U (in the Surface Pro 10).

Windows Studio Effects is a prime example of the NPU in action, Perry said. Features include 114-degree auto-framing, eye tracking and audio focus. When the NPU is running, CPU activity hovers around 25 percent. Disabling the NPU causes a significant increase in CPU usage.

With AI built into the hardware itself, Perry says it reduces friction in workflows and makes people more productive wherever they are.

AI in the cloud: Microsoft Copilot

On Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, Microsoft Copilot also gives users access to powerful AI in the cloud.

A dedicated Copilot Key makes it easy for staff to streamline their workflow with personalized support and contextual assistance, and users can interact with Copilot however is most convenient for them: by touch, keyboard, or voice.

