Zippin, Aramark UK, LEGOLAND Windsor and Walmart debut — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Helen Milligan Smith, CEO of Aramark UK, said: “We are committed to enhancing the customer experience and partnering with Zippin to launch DUPLO Coffee Co marks a milestone in entertainment hospitality.”

By adopting this autonomous approach, we can meet the needs of guests who want to get the most out of their theme park visit.

“By providing flexible and efficient food and beverage options, guests can focus on creating memories with their loved ones at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort. We're excited to see how visitors respond to this new format.”

Morgan Edwards, Hotel and Commercial Director at LEGOLAND Windsor, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Aramark UK and Zippin to bring DUPLO Coffee Co to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

This cutting-edge concept is perfectly aligned with our commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience.”

“Zippin makes a lot of sense for theme parks that attract thousands of guests per day,” said Krishna Motukuri, CEO and co-founder of Zippin.

“High-traffic retailers that switch their traditional stores to Zippin's technology often see revenue increase by more than 78%. Perhaps more importantly, visitors can enjoy our park dining options without having to wait in line, giving them more time to ride rides, see shows and do other things during their visit to the park.”

Honorable Mentions

Walmart Realm is now live, touted as the first-of-its-kind immersive commerce marketplace with influencer-driven virtual shops.

It leverages Empire's technology to gamify the shopping process, transporting customers into a fantasy world where they can interact with products and play nostalgic online games.

In a LinkedIn post, Justin Breton, director of brand experience & strategic partnerships, said: “Introducing Walmart Realm, a first-of-its-kind immersive commerce experience curated by creators and inspired by social trends. It's safe to say you've never shopped online like this before.”

Walmart Realm embraces the endless possibilities of virtual technology to create inspiring, engaging shopping environments for our customers — in other words, more than just replicas of our stores and buildings.

We continue to bring inspiration and commerce closer together, with each virtual shop showcasing the best in fashion, beauty and home products selected by our creator-partners.

These shops include:

So Jelly: An underwater playground with colorful accents and surprises

Yallternative: A dark, gothic, western-inspired destination

Go Chromatic: A futuristic experience with shimmering metallic chic

Walmart Realm also includes social content from the retailer's creators and three mini-games inspired by featured products to increase product discoverability and deepen engagement with the brand.

Breton concluded: “Walmart Realm is truly the next generation of adaptive retail. We're betting on immersive commerce and helping to define the future of online retail shopping. And lo and behold, we're just getting started.”

Special thanks and congratulations to Haley Kare (Walmart's Head of Brand Experience and Strategic Partnerships) for spearheading this vision and bringing it to life. We are so grateful for her hard work and dedication in making this a reality for our customers.

