NATO Innovation Fund Announces New Investment Team





The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) has announced a new investment team with diverse experience across AI, energy and climate, quantum, materials, space technology and semiconductors. These knowledge sets will be used to identify cutting-edge start-ups, support leading founders and strengthen the defence, security and resilience of our allies.

They join the firm's founding team, which includes Managing Partners Andrea Traversone, Kelly Chen, Patrick Schneider-Sikorsky, Thorsten Claus and Chris O'Connor, who have been instrumental in launching the fund's investment activity over the past 12 months.

Senior Associate Ben Bamforth was previously an Investment Manager at XTX Ventures, the venture arm of XTX Markets, and prior to that spent four years at Amadeus Capital Partners, one of Europe's leading deep tech venture capital firms. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MSc in Mathematics and Physics from Durham University.

Brooke Latham, Head of Sustainability, leads NIF's sustainability, responsible use and climate security strategies. She is responsible for the implementation of these strategies across direct and indirect investments, supporting the portfolio to develop best-in-class practices, and running the firm.

Brooke has a background in sustainable finance and international relations. Prior to joining NIF, she was Director of Climate and Impact at a French venture capital firm and before that worked at Sonen Capital, an impact fund of funds focused on emerging markets. Brooke began her career in Central America in impact investing and helping to grow local ecosystems. She holds a BA in Political Science and International Relations and an MBA from Esade Business School.

As Head of Operations, Lauren Reid works closely with the leadership team and external stakeholders to ensure efficient execution of NIF's projects and initiatives. Prior to joining NIF, Lauren served in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves in Ottawa, Canada for nearly 20 years. While serving in the Reserves, she worked in a variety of bootstrapped and venture capital backed technology start-ups.

Associate Trisha Saxena is researching startups and founders across 9 EDT, focusing on applications of space, biotech, materials, and energy security and resilience. She is also responsible for developing capabilities in Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, and Portugal, building relationships with local VCs and founders to better understand the deep tech landscape in these regions.

Prior to joining NIF, Trisha spent two years on the investment team at Seraphim Space, a global venture capital fund investing in emerging space industries. Prior to that, she spent several years as an Asset Management Analyst at HSBC working on public market equities and quantitative strategies. Trisha holds a Masters in Physics from Imperial College London, where her Masters thesis focused on Saturn's magnetosphere.

Associate David Ordonez looks at direct deals from a science, technology and R&D perspective, with a particular interest in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, space and hypersonic technologies. David focuses on the Baltic and Southern European ecosystems, particularly Spain, Greece, Lithuania and Latvia.

Prior to joining NIF, David worked in F1 engineering where he held various roles ranging from developing and integrating new technologies into wind tunnel systems to designing race-winning cars. During his longest tenure at Alpine, he worked with drivers on optimizing car performance using data insights. David holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and Delft University of Technology, and an MBA from Quantic Business and Technology School.

Lennart Velten, an Associate, covers a range of topics with a focus on energy and supply chain security, new materials and manufacturing. Based in the Netherlands, he also works on partner engagement and has deep involvement in ecosystems in Western European countries as well as Iceland, Italy and Slovakia.

Lennart began his career as a public policy consultant working on new technology adoption and innovation in life sciences. He then moved to climate technology venture capital, focusing on asset-focused approaches in clean energy and circular economy. Immediately prior to joining NIF, he spent a year helping start-ups raise capital and build their growth plans. Lennart holds a Master's degree in Science, Business and Innovation and a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Business Psychology.

Nella Braun is an Associate at the Fund of Funds and works closely with Thorsten to strengthen local capabilities, foster ecosystem growth and raise global awareness of deep tech in the emerging space. Nela is also working on building connections with relevant venture capital managers in the NATO region.

Nera previously worked at DN Capital, a London-based venture capital firm focused on SaaS, marketplaces, fintech and consumer investments, where she supported finance, assisted with due diligence and built LP partnerships. She also served as a business analyst at Sure Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based insurtech venture capital firm. After graduating from the Hotchkiss School, Nera earned a BA in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley, focusing on Entrepreneurship and Technology.

Wojtek Strupczewski, Recruitment Associate, drives NIF's technology adoption mission. He conducts military use case and impact analyses for deep tech startups, advises portfolio companies on developing go-to-market, product and expansion strategies in the defense sector, and works closely with allied stakeholders in government, private capital and industry to introduce cutting-edge technologies to NATO forces and the defense industrial base.

Prior to joining NIF, Vojtek led the AI ​​weapons development program at Helsing, focusing on aviation, space and intelligence. Previously, he worked as a corporate strategist specializing in Europe at BAE Systems and in the Council of the EU, working on counter-terrorism and the intersection of national security and advanced technologies.

Mariana Occidente Lupo, Executive Assistant to the Managing Partner, reports to the Managing Partner as an EA and provides executive support in a one-on-one working relationship. She serves as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders on all matters pertaining to the Managing Partner's office. She also serves as a liaison to the Board of Directors and senior management team, coordinating executive outreach and external relations efforts, and planning events such as Board meetings.

Previously, he served as EA for the Global General Counsel at Walgreens Boots Alliance and EA for the Italian Defence Forces in London.

Suzana Ielcean, London Office Manager and Executive Assistant, provides comprehensive management and operational support. In addition to her role as Executive Assistant, she also serves as London Office Manager and acts as the main liaison for all matters relating to the London office and company events.

Prior to joining NIF, Suzana gained extensive experience as an Executive Assistant at leading technology companies such as Facebook, Salesforce and Pinterest, supporting senior executives in delivering high-impact projects and initiatives.

Strategic Advisor Lars Frölund will focus on policy reforms in support of the NIF mission, collaboration with governments and NATO, and the establishment of additional sub-funds.

Dr. Lars Floland is a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He sits on the boards of the European Innovation Council (EIC), the EIC Foundation (EIC's equity investment arm) and the Danish Innovation Fund. He served as a special advisor at NATO HQ and helped establish the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) and the NATO Innovation Fund.

Veronika Bartakova, Limited Partner Liaison & Support Officer, plays a key role in nurturing Limited Partner (LP) engagement at NIF. She is passionate about building strong, lasting LP relationships and works to ensure seamless communication between our investment and operations teams and LPs.

Veronica served as lead officer for the establishment and launch of NIF at NATO HQ and has been involved in the creation of NIF from its early conception stages. Prior to her work at NATO, she worked as a Program Coordinator and Science Communication Officer at prg.ai, a non-profit based in the Czech Republic. Veronica holds an MA in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a BA from the Anglo American University in Prague, where she developed an interest in understanding the profound impact of emerging and disruptive technologies on defense and security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.eu/2024/05/24/nato-innovation-fund-announces-its-new-investment-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos