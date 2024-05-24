Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in Tamil Nadu, boosting state economy





American giant Google is likely to manufacture its Pixel smartphone at Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu, and sources said Google executives are likely to visit Chennai soon to meet government officials to discuss the move.

According to a Bloomberg report, Google plans to invest billions of dollars in Tamil Nadu to set up a smartphone production base, and has chosen the southern industrial region as the base for its manufacturing expansion.

This means Tamil Nadu will strengthen its position as the number one state in electronics manufacturing.According to central government data, Tamil Nadu is set to achieve a record high of $9.56 billion in electronics exports in FY23-24, a growth of 78 percent over the previous year.

The state is already home to smartphone manufacturing hubs for Apple and Samsung. Foxconn and Pegatron are two of Tata's biggest manufacturers and will soon start production in Hosur. Manufacturing the Google Pixel smartphone could attract billions of dollars of investment and create thousands of jobs, especially for the youth.

The Pixel smartphone, launched in 2016, is primarily manufactured in China and elsewhere in Asia, but production moved to Vietnam in 2019 and the company is now considering manufacturing in India.

Last year, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister TRB Raja visited the US with Foxconn executives and met senior Google executives about opening a factory in the state. (Foxconn makes mobile phones for Google.)

Google's senior vice president of platforms and devices, Rick Osterloh, revealed the first hint that the company will manufacture Pixel in India in 2024 on October 19, 2023, when he said, “We're taking the next big step in our Pixel journey in India.”

“Today, we see an even greater opportunity to take the Pixel smartphone to more people in India and I am very happy to announce our plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. We will start with Pixel 8 and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start rolling out in 2024 and will be part of India's Make in India initiative,” he said.

“India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones and we are committed to bringing the best of our hardware and underlying embedded software capabilities to people across India. In recent years, India has truly established itself as a world-class manufacturing hub, resulting in a vibrant environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.

The latest smartphone from Google is the Google Pixel 8a, which is powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 chip. Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it comes with AI features like Gemini, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, etc. The price of the Pixel 8a starts at 52,999.

Since its launch, Google Pixel shipments have skyrocketed: By 2023, the American tech giant had shipped just under 38 million Pixel smartphones, according to Statista.

Several competitors in the smartphone market are projected to threaten Google with revenues of around $470 billion in 2024. The industry leaders are Apple and Samsung, while other vendors such as Xiaomi hold lower market shares. In 2023, Apple will surpass Samsung in shipments for the first time, shipping around 235 million smartphones and global data and business intelligence platforms worldwide.

Released on May 23, 2024

