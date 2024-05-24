Where AI and green technology meet





VivaTech 2024 in Paris is expected to be a huge success, welcoming more than 150,000 visitors. It has become Europe's largest technology and innovation event, with CEOs, C-leaders, VCs and startups from all over the world. The lineup of speakers is very impressive, including Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X), Robin Li (Baidu), Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO), John Kerry (68th US Secretary of State), Charles Michel (President of the European Council), Marc Pritchard (Chief Brand Officer of P&G), Yoshua Bengio (Professor at the University of Montreal), Dario Amodei (CEO of Antropic), Yann LeCun (Chief AI Scientist at Meta), and Dr. Werner Vogels (CTO of Amazon).

Paris is undoubtedly the perfect place to get a glimpse into the future and discover the latest deep tech, climate tech and mobility innovations. VivaTech offers a unique opportunity to anticipate the profound and fundamental changes that AI and the green market revolution will bring to our economy and society. Whether we like it or not, they are deeply intertwined and will inevitably fundamentally transform our societies and economies, becoming invisibly embedded in every action of our daily lives.

To succeed in AI, you need 1) data, 2) massive investments in infrastructure, and 3) cutting-edge algorithms. I'm not sure if France can truly compete with the US or China on 1 and 2, but if it picks its AI battles, it should focus on algorithms and expertise at the intersection of AI and environmental sustainability. I strongly believe that with its AI expertise and advances in sustainability, France can play a key role at the intersection of AI and environmental issues. Here's why:

French AI research is highly regarded among AI leaders from global companies with French roots. In the past few years, many global companies have opened AI and R&D centers in France. Some companies, such as Ekimetrics, are well-positioned at the intersection of AI and environmental issues. Mistral AI was recently listed by Forrester as one of the leading AI foundation models in language. Investments in AI training are accelerating. President Macron announced a $400 million increase in AI training earlier this week, aiming to have 100,000 AI experts by 2030. Awareness of climate and sustainability issues is higher than in many countries. Initiatives such as Climate Fresk help raise public awareness about climate change. France is making progress in decarbonizing electricity, due to the importance of nuclear power in the energy mix. An AI expert we interviewed said: “It's hard to imagine how energy-intensive AI will be. In the long run, it won't work without huge investments in nuclear technology, so few countries will be able to enable it.” Global energy, power and environmental services companies are headquartered in France. Examples include EDF, Engie, Legrand, Rexel, Saur, Schneider Electric, Sonepar, Suez, Veolia and Vinci. The startup ecosystem is home to a large number of innovative green tech companies. The new French Tech Next40/120, published this week, highlights this.

French new technology Next40/120

Earlier this week, the French government released the 2024 edition of its French Tech Next40/120, an index based on startups' revenue-generating capacity (the threshold is currently over $40 million) and fundraising ability.

Some facts about the French Tech Next40/120:

According to EY, $8.3bn raised in 2023 (-38.5% compared to 2022), still number one in the European Union (EU) Cumulative revenue of $10.4bn (+30%), of which 36% will come from overseas 40,000 direct jobs Greentech/Agritech is now the number one category ahead of Fintech/Assurtech, Retail, Healthtech and HRtech, with big names such as Contentsquare, Exotec, Ledger, Mirakl, Qonto, Pigment and Voodoo It is interesting to note that of the top 10 companies that have raised the most funding since 2021, there are 4 companies with sustainable initiatives. Verkor (industrial green batteries, $1.2bn), Backmarket (circular economy, $820m), Electra (EV infrastructure, $480m) and Ecovadis (business sustainability assessment, $455m) Other companies to watch in the green tech/agritech/deeptech space include Blablacar, Flying Whales, NW, Waat, Zeplug, Certideal, Vestiaire Collective, Ekwateur, Ilek, Mylight150, Qair, Agriconomie, HappyVore, Innovafeed, La Fourche, Umiami, Ynsect, Deepki, Greenly, Sweep and Umiami.

Don't get me wrong: funding innovation is important, but it's not a panacea.

The hype and interest in unicorns is still excessive. And technological innovation alone is certainly not enough to survive within the boundaries of the nine planets. Low-tech solutions and frugal innovation, regulations and new business models, evolving consumer behavior, and a shift in the mindset of C-leaders are even more important. However, we cannot ignore the fact that green technology can also help.

This post was written by Thomas Husson, VP and Principal Analyst, and originally appeared here.

