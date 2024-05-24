Snowflake and Informatica Team Up for Generative AI Innovation





Snowflake Inc. and Informatica Inc. have a partnership that has strengthened over the past decade and is dedicated to helping customers expertly manage their data. This partnership has led to continuous product innovation, with the latest innovations focused on artificial intelligence. One of the most recent announcements is the blueprint for generative AI with Snowflake Cortex, establishing a roadmap for customers looking to build AI applications on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“We're focused on pushing down data pipelines. We're creating no-code data pipelines and pushing them down,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels (pictured right), group vice president of technology alliances at Informatica. “This latest innovation significantly expands the range of capabilities that are natively available in Snowflake and makes it very easy for Informatica users to consume from within our user experience, but the processing is done natively in the Snowflake platform.”

Snowflake heads of technology partnerships Tamm-Daniels and Tarik Dwiek (left) sat down with Rebecca Knight and Rob Strechay of theCUBE Research at Informatica World during an exclusive broadcast from SiliconANGLE Media's livestreaming studio, theCUBE. They discussed how the Informatica and Snowflake partnership benefits customers, what innovations are underway and what the companies are doing to support data governance in AI (*disclosures below).

Ensuring peace of mind for AI generation users

Despite global enthusiasm for the transformative power of AI, many organizations don't have a full complement of data that can be integrated into AI models, and Dwiek says Informatica and Snowflake's focus on security has helped ease concerns about data governance.

“From the beginning, we've focused on governance to ensure our customers have the highest quality data, understand who has access to that data, where it is, and more granular information about that data,” he said. “That's really key to what our customers are trying to achieve with Gen AI. We hope that this will alleviate some of the concerns our customers have and accelerate their adoption of Gen AI and the applications they can deploy.”

This partnership not only alleviates customer concerns around security and governance, but has also proven to improve productivity when working together.

What we're seeing, at least today, is increased productivity. For example, software engineers can take advantage of auto-completion for code. They say that 30% of the work that engineers do today in terms of writing code could be automated with something like gen AI, Dwiek said.

Below is the full video interview, which is part of SiliconANGLEs and theCUBE Research's coverage of Informatica World.

(* Disclosure: Informatica Inc. and Snowflake Inc. sponsored this segment on theCUBE. Informatica, Snowflake and other sponsors have no editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

Photo: SilcionANGLE Your vote matters to us and helps us keep providing our content free. Simply click below to support our mission of providing free, deep, relevant content: Join our community on YouTube Join our community of 15,000+ #CubeAlumni professionals, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other notables and experts.

TheCUBE is an important partner for the industry. You all really participate in our events. We really appreciate you coming, and we know people appreciate the content you all create. – Andy Jassy

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2024/05/23/generative-ai-innovation-snowflake-informatica-partnership-informaticaworld/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos