Restaurant industry focuses on work environment and technological innovation





Foodservice professionals from around the world gathered at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago this week to celebrate restaurants and discuss how players across the industry are meeting the needs of both operators and customers. Many of the educational sessions throughout the four-day event focused on navigating the current work environment, how restaurateurs can best leverage technology, and the future of the foodservice sector.

Overcoming labor challenges

Restaurants across the country are facing a tough labor market, and panelists at several sessions said operators should explore different solutions to the problem.

Jim Wilson, director of professional development at the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and Keegan Conley, senior vice president of North American sales at employee experience platform Harri, both used the phrase “there is no silver bullet” when considering solutions to labor issues.

Another topic that came up during this year's session was California's recently enacted minimum wage increase, which has caused many businesses to raise prices to keep up with rising labor costs. In addition to those price increases, Jersey Mike's Subs franchisee JuanCarlos Chacon shared what practices he has in place that may not be as obvious.

One of the best ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency is to reduce employee turnover. Chacon said many store managers have been there for several years, and Harris tools have recently helped them with things like creating forecast schedules, implementing digital paperwork and compliance, helping them build long-term relationships with employees.

In another session, chef and restaurateur Justin Sutherland reiterated that the current labor market poses challenges, but adaptability is key to overcoming them. Sutherland and Maarten Poger, executive vice president of innovation and growth strategy at water hygiene company Ecolab, agreed that the current labor supply situation in the foodservice industry will likely become the new normal. So, rather than ignoring the issue, Sutherland urged operators to focus on finding talent that can help their business. Employees who can do a variety of things are the most valuable, especially as restaurant kitchen culture continues to evolve.

“There may be a labor shortage, but it's not a labor shortage for employers who really care about their employees,” Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of bowl-and-wrap restaurant chain Gusto, said on a separate panel.

Operators use technology alongside their employees

Technologies such as robotics and automation systems have had a large presence at the show in past years, and many vendors focused on these tools were at this year's show, but multiple presenters emphasized that the best technology is not meant to replace workers, but to complement operators and their employees.

While tools like QR codes and mobile ordering have forever changed how customers view the food service experience, restaurants are still places for human interaction, Sutherland said when discussing how technology has changed the industry.

At most restaurant concepts now, customers are accustomed to interacting with technology, but much of the tech operators need most is in the backroom: Christopher Tompkins, founder and owner of Broad Street Oyster Company, said data from financial-services firm Square is essential to making tough business decisions, like removing menu items or raising prices.

AI is a hot topic in just about every industry right now, and the restaurant industry is no exception: its usefulness in tools like predictive scheduling systems, phone answering and food waste management was mentioned on several panels.

During a session with Popmenu representatives and the company's restaurant users, panelists showcased how AI-powered automated marketing can help operators: The Popmenus system allows you to create a monthly calendar of personalized promotional materials, including social media posts, text messages, and emails.

Popmenu co-founders Brendan Sweeney and Tony Roy say the aim of their marketing tool is to turn restaurateurs into editors-in-chief, rather than content creators, and they stress that this feature brings consistency, which is what foodservice companies value most.

Eric Peterson, vice president and partner at Fado Pubs, said using an AI system has increased sales and provided a high return on investment in terms of time. For small restaurant operators, content scheduling often takes up a lot of time. Marketing automation allows staff to focus on their core responsibilities, rather than taking time away from customers and their needs, Peterson added.

Data and AI are key to driving efficiency across the restaurant industry, Tony Smith, co-founder and CEO of restaurant software provider Restaurant360, highlighted that while introducing a featured session on the future of foodservice.

All of these [data] “I think in the next few years, we're going to see it properly utilized,” he said. “And I think that's going to help all of us make great decisions about what to do with our restaurants.” [AI] Working with people to make each of us better.

___________________________________________________

