Tech
Market Navigator: Inclusivity, premiumization and innovation lead the way in the U.S. beauty industry
Issued in August 2023
Each Market Navigator report provides an in-depth, data-rich view of the retail, consumer and technology sectors, packed with data on sectors, segments, companies and consumers. Our analysts provide in-depth coverage of the sector themes they observe and their market insights. These definitive guides serve as reference materials for retail ecosystem participants, guiding readers' strategic decisions and helping them capitalize on opportunities and navigate disruption in retail and adjacent industries.
In this Market Navigator report, Coresight Research explores the US beauty retail market in a post-pandemic retail environment. It discusses the size and trajectory of the US beauty retail market in 2023 and beyond, as well as the key factors influencing market growth. It also covers e-commerce penetration, distribution channels, competitive landscape, key themes and innovators, and market fantasies.
The data contained in this research report includes:
US beauty market size and year-over-year growth rate, 2018-2027 US beauty market share by category, 2017, 2022, and 2027 US beauty market sales breakdown by category, 2022, 2023, and 2027 Total online sales in the US beauty market, 2018-2027 Online sales as a percentage of total sales in the US beauty market, 2018-2027
introduction
Our thoughts
Frontier Markets R&D and Innovation Founders and Experts Emerging Influencers Circular Economy Sustainability
Blue Sky Thinking
Beauty & Health: Injectables & Biotech Diversity & Inclusion Internal Innovation
market
Market Size and Opportunities Segment Breakdown Distribution Channels Online Market Market Factors Key Segments
Enterprise
Competitive landscape: retailers Competitive landscape: brand owners Number of stores and changes Benchmarking store traffic to be the best Where are consumers shopping and what are they buying?
Themes we are focusing on
Responsive Engagement Socially Responsible Scalable Technology-Enabled
Macro Context
Unemployment and wages Real disposable income per capita Savings rate Interest rates and the housing market Consumer spending Gasoline prices
Retail Innovators
ciValue Fireworks Freeosk Obsess
methodology
Appendix: Company Profiles
Appendix: About the Coresight Research BEST Framework
Appendix: About the Coresight Research RESET Framework
42-page PDF report
Bath & Body Works, Coty, Estée Lauder Companies, Kohls Corporation, Loral, LVMH, Sally Beauty Supply, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty
