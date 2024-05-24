Google AI Search tells users to glue pizza and eat stones





Google's new artificial intelligence (AI) search feature has faced criticism for providing shaky and inaccurate answers.

The company's “AI Overview” tool told some users looking for a way to better stick cheese to pizza that they could use a “non-toxic glue.”

The search engine's AI-generated answer said that geologists recommend that humans eat one rock a day.

A Google spokesman told the BBC that these were “isolated instances”.

Some of the answers appear to be based on Reddit comments and articles from satire site The Onion.

They have been widely mocked on social media.

However, Google maintained that the feature was mostly working fine.

“The examples we saw were generally highly unusual queries and not representative of most people's experiences,” the company said in a statement.

“Most of the AI ​​overviews provide high-quality information with links to dig deeper on the web.”

The company said it takes action when it finds “violations of policies” and uses them to improve its systems.

This is not the first time the company has run into problems with its AI-powered products.

In February, the company was forced to suspend its chatbot, Gemini, which had been criticized for its “woke” responses.

Gemini's predecessor, Bird, also got off to a disastrous start.

Google began testing AI summaries in search results to a small number of logged-in UK users in April, but opened the feature to all US users at its annual developer showcase in mid-May.

It works by using AI to provide summaries of search results so users don’t have to scroll through long lists of websites to find the information they’re looking for.

The product is being promoted as one that “saves you the hassle of searching,” but users are warned that it is .

However, Google Search remains the go-to search engine for many people, so it is likely to be widely used and trusted.

According to web traffic tracker Statcounter, Google's search engine commands more than 90% of the global market.

Google isn't the only tech company facing backlash over its attempts to cram more AI tools into consumer products.

Britain's data watchdog is investigating Microsoft after the company announced that a new line of AI-focused PCs will include the ability to continuously take screenshots of users' online activity.

ChatGPT's developer, OpenAI, also said it had been criticized by Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson for using a voice that sounded similar to hers, and had turned down the company's request to voice a popular chatbot.

