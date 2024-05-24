10-year-old Saskatchewan boy competes in Braille Challenge finals in Los Angeles





A 10-year-old Saskatchewan boy is on a mission to show others what it's like to be blind.

“I want people to understand how important Braille is because it's just a different language of words,” Isaiah Gauthier said. “It should be in Braille on signs and everything that the blind can read.”

Isaiah is blind and began reading Braille when he was in kindergarten.

“Like other kids, I started with letters, did flash cards and stuff, then learned simple words,” he said.

He recently won a regional Braille competition, where he used his Perkins Braille device and was tested in timed skills challenges on reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs.

Now he's one of the top competitors in the country and will be the first player from Saskatchewan to compete in the Braille Challenge finals in Los Angeles in June.

“When I got the call I felt like I had accomplished something really good and I gave it my all,” Isaiah said.

Only the top 10 students will advance to the Braille Challenge Finals.

Isaiah said everything needs to have Braille on it, including visual print, and noted that when he goes out he checks to see if public facilities, including restrooms, have Braille on them.

“I hope it has Braille. Some places have Braille and some don't, so I'll go and see,” he said. “I think it should all have Braille because it's pretty embarrassing to walk down the wrong path.”

Isaiah also wrote to Saskatchewan Parks, asking them to incorporate Braille on park grounds to improve accessibility.

Isaiah's mother, Renell Gautier, said that while her son is not completely blind, he can see “great contrasts” and is able to do things like ride a bike.

“If there was a big white truck parked on the side of the road, you might have noticed there was a truck there,” she said.

Gauthier said Isaiah loves to read, write and learn, but some Braille programs are not available in Saskatchewan and other supports could cost up to $10,000.

“I really would like to see more emphasis on early learning because when Isaiah gets older and wants to go to school and be a lawyer or an accountant or whatever, I want to give him the tools to make that happen.”

Christina Jean, a braille interpreter with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, said Isaiah uses a tool called BrailleNote Touch to access his school materials and always advocates for his learning.

“If my son wants access to something and it's only available in print, he will ask for it to be provided to him in Braille or tactile so he can learn with his classmates,” she said. “If given the opportunity, he can learn just like any other child.”

Isaiah can also use the device to play video games and research his favorite sports teams.

Isaiah said he hopes his story can open doors for others.

“Just because you can't walk or you can't see doesn't mean you should give up on your dreams. I've come quite far that way. It can happen to anyone,” he said.

