Make Google like it's 1998: How to show only links in search results





Google Search's new AI summaries are a groundbreaking change for the leading search engine: the top results for many Google searches now display summaries of your search, created by Gemini AI.

Not all users are happy with the new AI Overview, especially those looking for links rather than answers to their questions. Luckily, the new “Web” search filter gives you exactly that: it shows only text-based links, no ads, no AI, no images, no videos.

Even better, you can get link-based results on Google by simply searching in your browser's address bar. We'll show you how to do this in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, or Microsoft Edge.

What are Google Search web filters?

Google's new web filters are similar to its filters for news, images, videos, shopping, etc. results. When you select the web filter, your search results will only return text-based links and will not display ads, AI summaries, or knowledge panels like “Top Stories” or “Frequently Asked Questions.”

The new filter will appear below the search box on Google search results pages, alongside other filters like news, images, videos, etc. Typically, you'll need to click on the three-dot “more” menu to see it as an option.

Google Search web filters are usually found below the search box.[その他のフィルター]will be placed in the menu.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

Clicking on the Web filter link will take you to Google search results that are made up of text-based links only, without any answers, ads, AI, etc. Under the search query box, “Web” will be underlined and highlighted in blue.

Like the AI ​​Overview, the Web Filters currently only appear in your Chrome browser if you're logged in to your Google account, but they'll likely appear in other browsers regardless of your logged-in status.

Google's web filters remove snippets and other knowledge panels from results.

Screenshot by Google/CNET How do I get Google Search Web Filter results in my address bar search?

Depending on your browser, it's very easy to customize your browser settings so that your address bar search will show you Google web filter results directly. You just need to create a custom site search shortcut in your browser and trigger that search option with your keywords or make it the default for all your searches.

The key URL to remember is https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14, where “%s” represents the search query and the “udm=14” tag limits the results to the new web filter.

Here we'll show you how to add the custom site search you need to Google's web filters in the four most popular web desktop browsers: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari.

Google Chrome

Open a Google Chrome browser window and click on the three dots menu in the top right corner next to your Google Account profile.[設定]You can also access Chrome settings by typing chrome://settings in your browser's address bar.

Select “Search Engines” from the left-hand column and click on “Manage search engines and site search” in the center of your browser window. Then scroll down to “Site Search” and click on the blue “Add” button.

In the pop-up window that appears, create a name for your new search shortcut and a keyword to trigger it. Here, I chose “Old Google” and “og”. In the last field (“URL with %s instead of query”), enter the URL we discussed above (https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14). Then click the blue[追加]button.

Now, when you search using “og” + your search term in the address bar, the results will be displayed using Google's web filters.

If you want to make this your default search option, click the three-dot menu next to your new site search and select Make Default. When you make your new search shortcut your default search, all searches in the address bar will use web filters and won't require keywords.

Once you've created a site search shortcut for Google's web filters, you can make it your default search engine.

Google Chrome/Screenshot: CNETMicrosoft Edge

Since the Windows browser is based on the Chromium codebase, the steps to add Google Search web filter shortcuts are similar to those in Google Chrome: click the three-dot menu in the top right corner[設定]Go to[プライバシー、検索、およびサービス]Choose.

At the bottom of the next screen,[アドレス バーと検索]Select[検索エンジンの管理]Alternatively, you can type edge://settings/searchEngines in the Edge address bar to go directly to that screen.

[追加]Click the button to create a new site search shortcut: Search engine is the name of your shortcut (I use “Old Google”), shortcut is the term that triggers a specific site search (I use “og”), and URL template is the string that triggers the Google search web filter: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14.

The search engine in Microsoft Edge works very similarly to Google Chrome's.

Screenshot by Microsoft Edge/CNET

To make your new Google URL your default search, return to the Address Bar and Search settings page and click the drop-down menu next to the search engine used in the address bar. When you select your new custom site search, your address bar search will default to the Google Search web filter.

Mozilla Firefox

In Firefox, setting up search shortcuts is a little different: instead of using the search settings, you create a new bookmark with a keyword shortcut, then use that keyword in the address bar to trigger the web filter results in Google Search. Unfortunately, the desktop version of Firefox doesn't allow you to add new search engines.

From the Firefox Bookmarks dropdown,[ブックマークの管理]On the next screen, right-click the bookmarks folder where you want to place the shortcut,[ブックマークの追加](It launches from the address bar, so it doesn't matter where your bookmarks are.)

In the next popup window, enter a name (e.g. “Old Google”), the URL https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14, your keyword (e.g. “og”) and save your search filter as a bookmark.[保存]Once you click the button, you'll be able to use Google Web Filter results by typing keywords before searching in the address bar.

To search Google's web filters in Mozilla Firefox, you need to use bookmarks with keyword shortcuts.

Mozilla Firefox/Screenshot: CNETApple Safari

Safari doesn't enable custom site shortcuts by default, and the only way I was able to add a Google Web Filter search was to install Smart Keyword Search, a free Safari extension that enables site search shortcuts.

Once you have installed Smart Keyword Search, the first thing you need to do is enable it to tailor your Google search results.[設定]Go to and click[拡張機能]Click[Smart Keyword Search]Select[Web サイトの編集]button. On the next page, click the drop-down menu next to google.com[許可]Choose.

You need to give the Smart Keyword Search extension permission to adjust your Google searches.

Safari/Screenshot: CNET

Now, close the settings window and click on the Smart Keyword Search icon that appears next to the Safari address bar. A pop-up window will appear with various “rules” that the extension will use to modify your searches. Click the “Create” button to start a new rule, then enter a name (e.g. “Old Google”), a prefix (e.g. “og”), and a familiar URL for your web filter search shortcut.

The Smart Keyword Search extension for Safari uses a slightly different syntax.

Safari/Screenshot: CNET

Smart Keyword Search uses the variable “{search}” instead of “%s” to indicate your search query, so you'll need to enter a slightly different URL: https://google.com/search?q={search}&utm=14. Press the “Submit” button. Now, when you type “og” (or your chosen prefix) before searching in the address bar, you'll get results limited by Google's web filters.

How to limit Google web searches to “verbatim” results

You can further customize your searches on Google so that the search engine only returns results based on the exact terms you used, rather than synonyms or related words. The “Verbatim” option was introduced in 2011 and is usually accessible through the “Tools” link on most Google searches.

To add a “verbatim” restriction to your web filter shortcut, add the attribute “&tbs=li:1” to the end of your custom search URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14&tbs=li:1

Searches using the new URL will now return only text-based web links that match the exact search query.

For more details, check out how to use Google's Circle Search feature on your iPhone and 5 Google Assistant settings you should change right now.

Editor's note: CNET has used an AI engine to create dozens of articles and label them accordingly. The notes you're reading are attached to articles that substantively address AI topics, but are all written by our expert editors and writers. For more information, see our AI policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/make-google-look-like-1998-again-how-to-get-just-links-in-search-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos