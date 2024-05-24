There is still no algorithmic solution to reputation abuse on sites





Danny Sullivan, Google's search liaison, confirmed that the search engine has not initiated any algorithmic action aimed at exploiting the sites' reputations.

The clarification addresses speculation within the SEO community that the recent traffic drop is related to policy updates previously announced by Google.

Sullivan says no updates have been implemented

SEO expert Lily Ray shared screenshots on Twitter showing a significant drop in traffic to Groupon's website since May 6.

Ray suggested this was evidence that Google had begun to impose algorithmic penalties on sites that violate its site reputation abuse policy.

But Sullivan quickly intervened, saying:

“We have not yet implemented any algorithmic measures to combat site reputation abuse, and when we do, we will be very clear about this. Publishers may see a change and think that this is the cause, but that is not the case. Results change all the time for a variety of reasons.”

Sullivan added that these measures, if implemented, would only affect specific content, not the entire website.

This is an important distinction, as it suggests that even if your site has a manually penalized page, the rest of your domain can still rank normally.

Background to Google's site reputation abuse policy

Earlier this year, Google announced new policies to combat what it called “site reputation abuse.”

This refers to situations where third-party content is published on authoritative domains with little to no oversight or involvement from the host site.

Examples include sponsored posts, advertorials, and partner content that may or may not be somewhat related to the primary purpose of the site.

Under the new policy, Google is taking manual action against violating pages and will also introduce algorithmic detection.

What this means for publishers and SEOs

While Google has yet to launch algorithm updates related to site reputation abuse, manual actions have put publishers on high alert.

If you rely heavily on sponsored content or partner posts to drive traffic, you should audit your site to eliminate potential policy violations.

Sullivan's confirmation that no algorithm changes have been made may provide some temporary relief.

Moreover, his remarks serve as a reminder that significant fluctuations in the rankings can occur at any time due to a variety of factors, not just specific policy developments.

FAQ Will Google's upcoming algorithmic actions affect my entire website or specific content?

When Google eventually introduces algorithmic actions against site reputation abuse, these actions will be targeted at specific content rather than entire websites.

This means that if a particular page is found to be in violation, only that page will be affected and the rest of your site will continue to rank successfully.

Given Google’s site reputation abuse policy, what should publishers and SEOs do?

Publishers and SEO professionals should audit their sites to identify and remove content that may violate Google's Site Rating Abuse Policy.

This includes sponsored posts and partner content that doesn't fit the primary purpose of your site. Taking these steps will help reduce the risk of a manual penalty from Google.

What is behind the recent decline in traffic we are seeing in the SEO community?

Google claims that the recent decline in coupon sites isn't related to algorithmic actions that exploit the sites' reputations: Fluctuations in traffic can occur for a variety of reasons and aren't necessarily related to a specific algorithm update.

Featured Image: sockagphoto/Shutterstock

