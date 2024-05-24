Elon Musk reportedly took ketamine and had sex with Google co-founder's wife





High Times

The New York Times ran a scathing investigative report this week on Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential running mate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Yes, this same Kennedy Jr. is also the third-party candidate who recently claimed that bugs had eaten part of his brain.

The story is highly unsavory, suggesting that RFK Jr. picked Shanahan as his running mate primarily because she has vast amounts of money to donate to his campaign. She got most of her wealth, reportedly totaling more than $1 billion, from her divorce settlement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, which the Post reported was precipitated by her ketamine-fueled affair with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“At the party, Elon Musk and Mr. Shanahan took ketamine, a popular party drug that's legal by prescription, and disappeared together for several hours, according to four people briefed on the matter and related documents,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Shanahan then told Mr. Brin he had had sex with Mr. Musk, three of the people said. Mr. Shanahan also shared details with friends, family and advisers.”

Party

Finally, for all you Musk watchers, there won't be many words in that last paragraph that are unfamiliar to you: The CEO has been dogged by infidelity, including an alleged past affair with Shanahan, and rumors of drug use, including ketamine.

But the news also includes new details that could be seen as damaging to Musk. For starters, the multitalented billionaire has defended his ketamine use in the past by claiming it was prescribed. Despite growing interest in the drug's potential for treating mental health, experts remain skeptical. After all, most people just take ketamine to have a good time, and taking large doses in the context of an extramarital affair is far from clinical.

The unprofessionalism doesn't end there: Musk has been best friends with his Google co-founders for years, and has had a falling out with Brin's co-founder, Larry Page, over Musk's fears about artificial intelligence (though, confusingly, Musk has now seemingly reversed his cautious stance on AI and started his own AI venture).

But there's a fine line between disagreeing with someone's views on technology and sleeping with your spouse as some kind of macho authority figure, and this is a longstanding pattern of Musk's behavior.

One thing is clear: as always, the rich believe that special rules should apply to them.

“I am astonished that The New York Times would allow a story like this to run,” Shanahan said in a text message to The New York Times in response to questions about the story.

More on Musk: This pedantic tweet from Elon Musk perfectly illustrates why no one can stand him

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/elon-musk-reportedly-took-ketamine-205525861.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos