US-China tech race will determine values ​​that will shape the future





Over the past year, artificial intelligence has rocketed into the public consciousness, quickly growing from an obscure tech term to an integral part of our daily lives — an exciting and fascinating rise that offers a glimpse of what's to come.

Over the next few years, a new wave of cutting-edge technologies – including quantum computing, machine learning, biotechnology and advanced robotics – will fundamentally change how we live, work and connect. But how much these technologies enrich or undermine our future will depend on the values ​​and motivations of the people developing them.

For more than a century, the United States has been at the forefront of global innovation. Our leadership in previous technological revolutions, from the steam engine to the internet, has provided a critical foundation for our economic prosperity, geopolitical influence, and national security.

But times have changed, and America's global leadership in technology and innovation is no longer guaranteed. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is determined to become the world's leading technological power by 2049, and is investing trillions of dollars to achieve that goal.

But more worrying than the progress and financial figures is China's approach to technology, which is deeply intertwined with a disturbing model of authoritarian rule.

The Chinese Communist Party regularly uses technology as a means of social control, as evidenced by its vast surveillance apparatus and internet censorship, the Great Firewall. In recent years, China has exported these surveillance and monitoring systems to at least 18 countries around the world, signaling the growing threat of digital authoritarianism on a global scale.

Additionally, China has been accused of committing genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim Uighur minority, including mass detentions and severe restrictions on religious and cultural expression. Working conditions in China are characterized by low wages, long working hours and the suppression of trade union activity.

At the same time, China is fueling the deadly fentanyl crisis by subsidizing the export of precursor chemicals used to manufacture synthetic opioids that are responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans each year. The Chinese Communist Party is engaged in rampant intellectual property theft that is estimated to cost the United States up to $600 billion annually. They are relentlessly launching cyberattacks targeting American ports, pipelines, data centers, and other critical infrastructure facilities. These digital attacks carry significant risks of disruption and significant economic impact, as evidenced by the recent intrusion by Chinese military-linked hackers into nearly two dozen key organizations, including Hawaii’s water utility.

These issues are not just domestic issues, but also have serious international implications: as China exports its technology, and with it its governance model, the international community risks adopting these repressive practices.

That is why the high-stakes tech race with China is so important. This is not just about who has the best tech platforms or devices, but about who gets to set the rules of the world. The outcome will determine whether we move toward a future defined by the values ​​of openness and individual freedom, or one marked by censorship and control.

To ensure a future aligned with American and Western values, we must come together and take decisive action. Leaders and lawmakers should set aside partisanship and focus on enacting policies that encourage innovation and give talented people the pathways they need to pioneer tomorrow's breakthrough inventions. Restrictive policies that dictate how tech companies can compete, who they can compete against, and how their products should function will only stifle innovation and undermine our ability to compete with China.

We should seek to support investment in key technologies through tax credits, public-private partnerships, and even direct investment, and we should work with like-minded allies to set innovation-friendly global technology standards that reflect our shared democratic values, as we have done in the past with international agreements on trade and arms control.

Over the next few years, technology will be at the heart of the global competition. How we compete in this race will affect the lives of billions of people and determine the geopolitical and economic balance of power for decades to come. This is a race we must win, but we must be willing to rise to the challenge to ensure a future defined by the values ​​we hold dear: freedom, innovation and democracy.

Former Reps. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.) and Greg Walden (R-Ore.) serve on the American Edge Project's advisory board.

