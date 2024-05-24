LVMH announces technology advancements and winners at VivaTech Paris





At the technology event, luxury goods company LVMH brought together 13 Maisons from various sectors to create a Dream Garden.

In this space, global retailer Sephora unveiled a series of immersive, AI-powered innovations designed to transform the beauty retail experience.

LVMH's various luxury beauty brands also shared new innovations.

Guerlain promoted new immersive experiences using scent diffusion and virtual reality headsets.

Bvlgari invited its customers to create scents, resulting in highly personal audiovisual works of art that reflect their emotions.

Meanwhile, Parfums Christian Dior shared new tools that combine technology and imagination.

LVMH Annual Innovation Awards

The French luxury brand also announced the winners of its annual Innovation Awards for startups at a May 23 ceremony at VivaTech.

LVMH announced that this year it received more than 1,545 applications from 89 countries, the highest number ever (1,300 for 2023).

Eighteen finalists were selected across six categories: Brand Image & Media, Sustainability & Green Tech, Immersive Digital Experience, Omni-Channel & Retail, Operational Excellence, Employee Experience and Diversity & Inclusion, as well as a Grand Prize. And for the first time, there is a special award related to Data and AI.

The trophy was designed by Dior with the help of AI, and the grand prize was presented in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

All finalists will be invited to join the acceleration program of the Group's innovation incubator, Maison de Startups, where they will receive individual mentoring to help develop their proposals and expertise in collaboration with LVMH and its 75 Maisons.

Fancy Tech wins the Grand Prize

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault presented the grand prize to the winner, FancyTech, a Chinese startup that offers a platform that uses generative AI to generate videos from 3D product models and creative briefs.

Mr. Arnault commented: “Winning the LVMH Innovation Grand Prix puts FancyTech in the company of top winners of the LVMH Innovation Award. This is an opportunity to collaborate with our Maisons and contribute to the transformation of the luxury industry.”

He continued: “This award once again recognises start-ups that are leveraging technological advances to drive excellence. We are confident that their expertise will align with the ambitions of our Maison and meet the expectations of our customers.”

Morgan Mao, co-founder of FancyTechs, thanked LVMH for the opportunity and commented: “By connecting mind and machine, GenAI expands imagination and creativity limitlessly, but it cannot replace the mind and the human. We are honored to be part of this new adventure.”

FancyTech also won in the Immersive Digital Experience category. Based on a creative brief provided by the brand, they use AI-generated video scripts (Python code) to control video movement and lighting effects in video production software. Combined with realistic 3D models, these videos are generated quickly with extremely high quality, allowing for movement that would be impossible to achieve manually.

2024 LVMH Prize Laureate

In addition to FancyTech, the other 2024 category winners were:

Image & Media for Brand Engagement: Winner: Ircam Amplify. Amplifying the power of sound for brands and user experiences with a full spectrum of custom sound design and immersive installations. Sustainability & Green Technology: Winner: Aectual. Circular 3D printing store and architectural finishes using recycled materials. Immersive Digital Experiences: Winner: FancyTech. Providing GenAI video production based on 3D models of products and creative briefs. Omnichannel & Retail: Winner: Glanceable. Providing an AI-powered customer feedback analytics solution. Operational Excellence: Winner: Authena. Providing an IoT solution for real-time traceability and product authenticity protection. Employee Experience, Diversity & Inclusion: Winner: Heralbony. Providing businesses with unique stories told by artists with disabilities. Special Award: Data, AI & Gen AI Solutions: Winner: BLNG. GenAI and virtual studio to sketch and design jewelry.

