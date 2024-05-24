



Hello everyone, this is Parker.

A Google search for the phrase “how many rocks should you eat a day” returned an AI-generated result citing a University of California, Berkeley geologist as recommending eating at least one small rock per day. It turns out the actual source of this information was a 2021 article in satire website The Onion.

Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, noticed this example and another one and posted it on Bluesky: If you search for the second example, i.e. what color highlighter does the CIA use, you will get a result that indirectly quotes The Onion's 2005 article “CIA finds out it used black highlighter for years.”

I tested this with several other prompts and found that the search engine couldn't tell the difference between news and satire.

To say it's been a tough start for Google's AI-generated search results would be an understatement.

A Media Matters report by Matt Gertz shows that a single piece of misinformation can fuel a week-long attack narrative in the right-wing media world.

Over the course of a few hours on Tuesday, the civil rights conspiracy theory ecosystem used the mundane fact that FBI agents received standard instructions on the use of force before conducting a court-ordered search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 to concoct a sinister plot that President Joe Biden would assassinate his predecessor.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Basically, a right-wing reporter named Julie Kelly pulled up a document filed by one of Trump's lawyers emphasizing that the FBI has the authority to use lethal force if necessary. Reputable reporters like Reuters' Brad Heath pointed out that this is a rule that applies to anything FBI agents do, but Kelly did something terrifying.

There was clearly no plan to use lethal force during the Mar-a-Lago attack. This entire controversy is nonsense concocted by someone with poor reading comprehension (or someone who, through motivated reasoning, has interpreted what they read in a conspiratorial way).

From there, the story made its way to Trump, his allies in Congress, the Republican National Committee, and of course the Trump-supporting media. For more details, see this Media Matters report.

Gene Park is a talented games reporter at the Washington Post, and on Thursday, Rolling Stone published an equally great piece about how the video game Cyberpunk 2077 helped him get through his battle with cancer. If you have the time, be sure to check it out.

In 2022, like many gamers, Gene Park booted up the latest open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. This futuristic video game from the creators of The Witcher depicts a world full of neon lights and cybernetic enhancements, and had only recently received a major content update. Controller in hand, Park vividly recalls instructing a digital Keanu Reeves to stop himself from killing someone, with medical tubes protruding from his body. The tubes were plugged into ports in his torso, ready to pump chemicals into his interior. Unlike the digital augmentation devices that enhanced video game characters, chemotherapy is corrosive, making the experience invasive, even if it works. Park likens it to having poison poured into his heart.

A new poll conducted by Harris for the Guardian finds that Americans are widely misinformed about the economy, a pretty scathing indictment of the news media in general.

Nearly three in five Americans mistakenly believe the United States is in an economic recession, with the majority blaming the Biden administration, according to an exclusive Harris poll conducted for the Guardian. The survey revealed that pessimism about the economy remains strong as Election Day approaches.

The poll highlights many misconceptions people have about the economy.

Although gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of the economy, is growing, 55% believe the economy is shrinking and 56% believe the U.S. is in a recession.

Forty-nine percent see the S&P 500 index rising about 24% in 2023, and despite being up more than 12% this year, they think it will fall this year.

Although the unemployment rate is below 4%, the lowest level in nearly 50 years, 49% believe the unemployment rate is at a 50-year high.

Many Americans blame President Biden for the state of the economy, with 58% saying the poll found the economy is worsening because of his administration's mismanagement.

