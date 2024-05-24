This Week's Coolest Retail Tech Trends — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





FLX Logistics

Dexory has deployed its AI and robotics solution, DexoryView, at the warehouse facility of Freshlinc Group's FLX Logistics in Peterborough, UK.

“We are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency and accuracy across our operations,” says Sam Goodger, general manager of FLX Logistics’ Peterborough location.

Using DexoryView in your new facility from the get-go will give you unparalleled real-time data on inventory accuracy and empower your team to drive your business forward.

In a recent implementation, at FLX Logistics' new facility which spans 140,000 square feet and houses a diverse range of food products, raw materials and finished goods, Dexory unveiled its DexoryView solution featuring autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and an integrated digital twin.

From the opening of the new warehouse, FLX Logistics was able to generate data from the get-go to ensure inventory accuracy.

In addition to this, you will have continuous access to real-time data from your warehouse.

Lacoste Türkiye

Lacoste Turkey, a subsidiary of Ellen Group, has announced a partnership with GardeRobo AI, a fashion e-commerce personalization platform.

The goal here is to provide compelling outfit recommendations based on online shoppers’ style preferences and website interactions, while simultaneously increasing the brand’s average order value and units per transaction.

The pilot will begin on the Lacoste Turkey website with plans to expand globally in the future.

Previously, Lacoste's digital merchandising team spent a significant amount of time manually updating e-commerce product recommendations. With GardeRobo's AI-powered tools, they are now able to automate this process, saving up to 98% of their time.

This allows you to focus on higher value tasks like branding and content strategy. GardeRobo’s Total Look widget provides outfit recommendations in a collage or carousel format featuring both flat and model-worn photos.

Customizable recommendation collages make it easy for shoppers to swap products.

Legoland Windsor Resort

Zippin and Aramark UK have partnered with Legoland Windsor Resort to open Europe's first cashierless store within the theme park. The store recently opened for the 2024 season, allowing resort guests to pick up merchandise without having to wait in line.

DUPLO Coffee Co., located in DUPLO Valley, sells a variety of sandwiches, snacks, coffee and other beverages.

The store has been transformed into a Zippin-powered store, allowing guests to enter with their credit card or mobile wallet, pick up what they want and leave.

There are no cashier lines and no need to stop to scan your purchases — customers are automatically charged for their purchases as they leave the store.

DoorDash and Ulta Beauty

DoorDash and Ulta Beauty have announced an expanded partnership to offer on-demand delivery from more than 1,350 stores across all 50 states.

People can now shop an assortment of more than 25,000 Ulta Beauty products from over 600 brands, including cosmetics, fragrances, skin care, hair care and wellness, exclusively through the DoorDash app.

The partnership marks the first time that all DoorDash monthly active users will be able to order from beauty retailers in all 50 states, building on DoorDash's recent expansion into new retail and grocery segments and expanding product offerings.

Consumers can browse and find their favorite beauty essentials within DoorDash's dedicated beauty tile and have their items delivered directly to their door within an average of one hour.

Tesco and PepsiCo

Tesco Media and Insight Platform has announced a new partnership with PepsiCo for sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League, with the final taking place on Saturday 1 June.

The former is a partnership between Tesco, the UK's largest grocery retailer, and customer data science specialist dunnhumby.

The LinkedIn post read: “Celebrating a Tesco Media first with the acquisition of PepsiCo Wembley store!”

We are delighted to announce a new partnership with PepsiCo for the sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League, and for the first time ever, Tesco Wembley has launched an exciting store wrap to celebrate this iconic event.

The company added: “This collaboration is not just about a visual transformation, it is about providing an immersive experience for customers.”

Working with PepsiCo, the brand will bring the spirit of the UEFA Champions League to life in-store, where shoppers can look forward to engaging activities, exclusive promotions and the chance to win fantastic prizes.

He concluded: “Our aim is to make every visit to Tesco Wembley a memorable one. Come in store, be part of the excitement and share in the celebration of the beautiful game. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments and driving forward a fantastic partnership.”

