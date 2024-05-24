Google's AI-powered summaries appear to generate misleading answers





Top Line

One of the major new features announced at Google's I/O developer conference last week, AI-generated summaries of search results, has been the subject of criticism and jokes on social media after users felt the feature surfaced misleading answers and, in some cases, dangerous misinformation.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that AI hallucinations are an open problem.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Important Facts

Several Google users, including journalists, have shared what appear to be multiple examples of AI summaries, called “AI Overviews,” that cite questionable sources, including a Reddit post written as a joke and an article in The Onion that fails to realize it is not factually based.

Computer scientist Melanie Mitchell shared an example of a feature that appears to be a failed attempt to summarize a book on the Oxford University Press research platform, where responses include a right-wing conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama is a Muslim.

In other instances, the AI ​​summarization appears to have plagiarized text from blogs without removing or altering references to the authors’ children.

Many other examples shared on social media show the platform getting basic facts wrong, such as failing to recognise an African country that starts with the letter K, or suggesting that pythons are mammals – both results that Forbes was able to replicate.

Other widespread inaccurate results, including about President Obama and putting glue on pizza, no longer showed AI summaries but instead showed news articles referencing the AI ​​search issue.

Receive Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We've launched text message alerts so you can stay on top of the biggest stories making headlines that day. Send us a text alert at (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Important Quotes

Forbes reached out to Google about the results, and a company spokesperson told the Verge that the mistakes typically occurred in very rare search queries and aren't representative of most people's experiences.

What we don't know

It's unclear what exactly caused this problem, how widespread it is, and whether Google will be forced to halt the rollout of the AI ​​feature again. Language models like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Gemini, which powers the Search AI Summarization feature, are prone to hallucinations, a situation in which a language model generates completely incorrect information without any warning, sometimes in the middle of accurate text. But the AI ​​feature's troubles could also stem from the sources of data Google is choosing to summarize, such as satirical articles from The Onion or troll posts on social platforms like Reddit. In an interview published in The Verge this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the hallucination issue, saying it's an unsolved problem, without specifying an exact timeline for when it will be resolved.

Main Background

This is the second major release of Google's AI that has come under scrutiny for producing inaccurate results since the start of the year. Earlier this year, the company rolled out Gemini, a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E image generators. However, the image generator quickly came under fire for outputting historically inaccurate images, including black Vikings, racially diverse Nazi soldiers, and a female Pope. Google was forced to apologize and temporarily suspend Gemini's ability to generate people images. After the controversy, Pichai sent out an internal memo saying he was aware that some of Gemini's responses had offended users and shown bias, adding: “To be clear, this was completely unacceptable and we were wrong.”

References

Google CEO says Gemini AI's unacceptable responses angered users and showed bias (Forbes)

Google's Gemini controversy explained: AI model criticized by Musk and others for bias (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2024/05/24/googles-ai-overview-appears-to-produce-misleading-answers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos