



Maryland Technology Council Announces 2024 ICON Awards Winners

The Maryland Technology Council (MTC), Maryland's largest technology and life sciences trade association, today announced the winners of its 2024 ICON Awards, which recognize individuals and companies whose work has helped develop therapies and design systems that ultimately impact the lives of millions of people.

MTC announced the winners at its 36th annual Industry Awards Gala, attended by more than 500 industry professionals.

“This year's ICON Award winners and nominees have raised excellence to new levels in their fields,” said MTC Chief Executive Officer Kelly Schultz. “The world depends on Maryland's life science and technology community for life-changing treatments and cures, and the technologies that connect and protect our world. This year's ICON Award winners are a testament to how our community is truly shaping innovation in the 21st century.”

This year, the MTC introduced the Pava LaPere Young Innovator Award, named in honor of the late founder of EcoMap Technologies, and the award was presented to EcoMap Technologies, which embodies Pava’s legacy and significant contributions to innovation and excellence in Maryland.

2024 ICON Award Winner

Delari Dzilasa, Fearless, CEO of the Year for Government Contracting

CEO of the Year – Life Sciences Benjamin Holmes, Nano Chong

CEO of the Year – Technology: Andrew Coy, Digital Harbor Foundation

Life Sciences Emerging Company of the Year: RoosterBio

Emerging Technology Company of the Year NanoBIOFAB

Government Contractor of the Year N4 Solutions, LLC

Life Sciences Company of the Year: AstraZeneca

Technology Company of the Year IonQ

Deal of the Year RealmOne

CEO, Jesse Damsker, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, ReveraGen BioPharma

Pava Laperre Young Innovator Award EcoMap Technologies

CEO Icon Award Quantum Loophole

Venture Mentoring Services Mentor of the Year Doug Holly

Venture Mentoring Service Venture of the Year Solaxa

STEM Educator of the Year Awards: Anthony J. Kalis, Owings Mills High School (Baltimore County) Lilia Kumarskaia, James M. Bennett High School (Wicomico County)

Alexandria Real Estate STEM Scholarship Recipients Andy Ng, Biomedical Engineering, TBD Anne Victoria Sefen, Bioengineering, TBD Jehan Idassie, Pre-Med Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University Joey Piper Mullenax, Health Sciences, Frostburg State University Nicholas Angel, Biomedical Engineering, Stevenson University Nicholas Dang Hoang Tran, Computer Engineering, TBD Oluwatoyin Blessing Olaniyi, Computer Science, TBD Samragui Dakal, Computer Engineering, University of Maryland, College Park

Award sponsors: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, AstraZeneca, Avantor, Baird, BDO, Iron Bow Technologies, JLL, JPMorgan Wealth Management, Pillsbury, Sagar & Rosenberg, PC

Gold Sponsors: Adventist Health Care, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, Aprio, BIO, Comcast, Global Alliant, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, Maryland Department of Commerce, Marsh McLennan, Montgomery College, MindGrub, REGENXBIO

Silver Sponsors: BTS, Forvis, Tower Federal Credit Union

About the Maryland Technology Council

Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community actively engaged in building a strong technology and life sciences industry by supporting the efforts of our individual members. As Maryland's largest technology and life sciences trade association, MTC delivers value by providing its members a forum to learn, share and connect. MTC brings the local community together into one unified organization to help members achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. Maryland Tech Council's vision is to elevate Maryland to the number one life sciences and technology innovation economy in the nation. Follow us at mdtechcouncil.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Henry Fawell (410) 212-8468 [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524858283/en/

