



It's been less than two weeks since Google introduced “AI Overview” to Google Search, but it's been met with public criticism because searches within the AI ​​feature return meaningless or inaccurate results with no way to opt out.

AI Overview displays a quick summary of the answer to a search question at the top of Google Search. For example, when a user searches for the best way to clean leather boots, an “AI Overview” appears at the top of the results page, illustrating a multi-step cleaning process compiled from information collected from across the web.

However, social media users have shared various screenshots showing the AI ​​tool giving inaccurate and controversial answers.

With companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI leading the generative AI race, businesses across all industries are rushing to add AI-powered chatbots and agents to keep up with competitors, a market predicted to exceed $1 trillion in revenue within a decade.

Below is an example of an error generated by AI Overview, according to a screenshot shared by a user.

When asked how many Muslim presidents the US has had, AI Overview responded, “The US has had one Muslim president, Barack Hussein Obama.”

When one user searched for “cheese not sticking to pizza,” the feature suggested “add about 1/8 cup of non-toxic adhesive to your sauce.” Social media users uncovered an 11-year-old Reddit comment that appeared to be the source.

AI Overview also notes that attribution can be an issue, especially when attributing inaccurate information to medical experts or scientists.

For example, when asked, “How long can I stare at the sun for health benefits?” the tool responded, “According to WebMD, scientists say that staring at the sun for five to 15 minutes, and up to 30 minutes if you have darker skin, is generally safe and provides the most health benefits.”

When asked “How many rocks should you eat a day?” Toole replied, “According to geologists at the University of California, Berkeley, people should eat at least one small rock a day,” and listed the vitamin and digestive benefits.

The tool also sometimes gives inaccurate responses to simple questions, such as listing fruits that end with “um” or saying that 1919 was 20 years ago.

In response to a question about whether Google Search violates antitrust laws, AI Overview responded, “Yes, the U.S. Department of Justice and 11 states have sued Google for violating antitrust laws.”

On the day it unveiled its AI Overview at its annual Google I/O event, Google said it would be introducing an Assistant-like planning feature directly within Search, explaining that users could search for something like “create a three-day meal plan that's easy to prepare for a group” and get a starting point from a variety of recipes from around the web.

“The majority of our AI Overviews provide high-quality information with links to dig deeper on the web,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. “Many of the examples we've seen are unusual queries, and we've also seen examples that have been doctored or are impossible to reproduce.”

A spokesperson said AI Overview underwent thorough testing before its release and that the company takes “swift action where appropriate and in accordance with our content policies.”

The news comes after Google released its Gemini image generation tool to much fanfare in February, only to suspend it the same month after encountering similar issues.

The tool allows users to create images by entering prompts, but users quickly discovered historical inaccuracies and questionable responses that were widely circulated on social media.

For example, according to screenshots from social media platform X, when a user asked Gemini to show them German soldiers from 1943, the tool depicted a racially diverse group of soldiers dressed in period German military uniforms.

The screenshots show that when asked for “historically accurate depictions of medieval English kings,” the model generated a racially diverse set of images that included female rulers. Users reported similar results when asking for images of the US Founding Fathers, an 18th century French king, and a German couple from the 1800s. When asked about Google's founders, users reported that the model showed images of Asian men.

Google said in a statement at the time that it was working to fix issues with Gemini's image generation and acknowledged that the tool was “off the mark.” Soon after, the company said it would “effectively stop generating images of people” and “re-release an improved version soon.”

In February, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said that Google would re-release its image-generating AI tool in the next “few weeks,” but it has not yet done so.

The issue of Gemini’s image generation output has reignited debate within the AI ​​industry, with some groups criticizing Gemini for being “too woke” or left-leaning, and others accusing the company of not investing enough in proper forms of AI ethics. Google came under fire in 2020 and 2021 after co-leaders of its AI ethics group published research papers criticizing certain risks of those AI models, and then reorganized the group’s structure.

In 2023, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, was criticized by some employees for clumsily and “rushed” the rollout of Bard following the viral spread of ChatGPT.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of Google's AI brief. An earlier version of this article also included a link to a screenshot that Google later confirmed had been altered.

