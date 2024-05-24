StartupFest announces full schedule for 2024 tech festival





Speakers include leaders from Shopify, Paper, BDC, Disco, Brightspark, BetaKit, and more.

Montreal tech festival Startupfest has released a detailed schedule for its upcoming event, which will take place at Grande Quay from July 10th to July 12th this summer.

BetaKit is a media partner of Startupfest



Speakers and mentors at Startupfest include Shopify President Harley Finkelstein, Indigo CEO Heather Reisman, Storytime Capital Co-founder and Managing Partner Neil Grunberg, BKR Capital Co-founder and Managing Partner Lise Birikundavyi, Paper Founder and CEO Philip Cutler, Disco Co-founder and Co-CEO Candice Faktor, Good Future Co-founder and BetaKit Chairman Satish Kanwar, Real Ventures Partner Katy Yam, InBC Chief Investment Officer Leah Nguyen, BDC Women in Technology and Thrive Venture Fund Managing Partner Michelle Scarborough, Brightspark Ventures Partner Sophie Forest and others.

As in past years, Startupfest 2024 will feature educational talks, workshops and networking opportunities for startups, investors and other players across Canada's tech ecosystem.

This year's ticket will give attendees access to Startupfest's main content and Village, as well as more targeted events such as OceanFest and HardtechFest.

Startupfest 2024 will also feature premium festivals such as the invitation-only LPFest and BDC's Women in Tech Bootcamp, which requires an application to attend.

Investors can attend GPFest, where they'll have access to Startupfest's investor lounge and the opportunity to network with LPFest attendees, while those running accelerator programs can network at AcceleratorFest. Accelerators, incubators, and startup service providers can also book tables and promote their services.

Startupfest 2024 will also feature several pitch competitions with cash prizes, including Startupfests' $100,000 Best of the Fest Investment Award, The Firehoods' $100,000 Women in Tech Investment Award, Rep Matters' $100,000 Black Entrepreneur Investment Award, Front Row Ventures' $50,000 Student Entrepreneur Investment Award, Fonds de solidarit FTQs' $25,000 Impact Grant and the Grandmothers Choice Award.

The full schedule can be found here and the full list of speakers and mentors here. Tickets for Startupfest 2024 are available here.



Feature image provided by Startupfest.

