



EACON Mining and MACA Lead Mining Industry Tech Innovation and Pave the Way for Electrification at Electric Mining 2024

PERTH, Australia, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EACON Mining, a leading provider of autonomous haulage solutions, and MACA, a leader in mining services, are set to join forces at the highly anticipated Electric Mining 2024 exhibition. The joint exhibition marks a key milestone in the collaboration between the two companies, showcasing pioneering advancements in electrification technologies and autonomy that will transform the future of mining. The move to smaller autonomous haul trucks represents both companies' commitment to leveraging technology to find solutions that are safe, cost-effective, environmentally friendly and suited to the varying conditions of mining operations.

MACA and EACON participate in The Electric Mine 2024 EY60, electric battery trucks at Toyama Quarry Elaine Jin, COO of EACON Mining Australia David Greig, Executive for Western Australia at Thiess Group

EACON and MACA are actively pursuing the development and importation of battery electric and hybrid battery mining trucks into the Australian market. Manufactured by various OEMs, these trucks will incorporate EACON's new energy systems, drive-by-wire systems, autonomous capabilities and comply with local standards/regulations. This collaboration builds on the foundation laid with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the end of 2023.

EACON Mining is driving the transition to electrification in mining with its expertise in battery power system design, hybrid power system design and autonomous turnkey solution capabilities. Working with an OEM, EACON's driverless electric haul truck models are being deployed at the quarry operation starting in 2023. This initiative will result in a greener and more efficient mining operation. At this quarry, hauling is primarily downhill travel under load, providing a perfect opportunity for the rebirth of electric vehicles. By March 2024, the electric fleet will have collectively reduced emissions by more than 2,300 tonnes and traveled more than 300,000 haul kilometers, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.

EACON has partnered with LGMG to introduce a 90-ton autonomous hybrid battery mining truck. It features EACON's pioneering energy control design, delivering up to 30% fuel savings over traditional diesel-powered trucks. Another industry leader, Tonly Heavy Industries, recently introduced a hybrid model featuring EACON's hybrid power system. Over 100 of these autonomous haul trucks have been deployed at EACON's coal mining projects. EACON has built a fleet of over 300 autonomous trucks, with over 90% battery-electric and hybrid powertrains. These vehicles have traveled a combined distance of over 8.8 million kilometers. Leveraging its deep understanding of autonomous technology in mining, EACON has seamlessly integrated this into the design of its new energy haul truck.

“We are excited to showcase this collaboration. Working with MACA, we will reimagine the future of mining by introducing innovative solutions that prioritise safety, efficiency and sustainability,” said Elaine Jin, COO of EACON Mining Australia. “Currently, small pure electric mining trucks offer a mature solution. EACON's autonomous driving system will help alleviate the cost pressures associated with implementing smaller solutions.”

MACA's significant progress in its electrification initiative aligns with EACON's commitment to decarbonization and sustainability in mining. The company's interoperable battery electric vehicle solutions significantly reduce emissions and maximize battery lifecycles, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for mining.

MACA is working with EACON Mining to leverage cutting-edge technology to integrate an autonomous driving system into its haul truck fleet. The initiative aims to increase productivity and reduce operational costs through more efficient fleet management and optimized vehicle movements. The introduction of autonomous driving capabilities is expected to eliminate human error, reduce the risk of accidents, and create a safer working environment.

Thiess Group Western Australia Executive, David Greig said:

“Our collaboration with EACON underscores our vision of leveraging the power of people and technology to drive sustainable change. It strengthens MACA's commitment to provide customers with OEM-agnostic autonomy, which is essential for the total electrification of mining. By blending the strength of our people with innovative technology, we are leading the transformation to make mining operations safer, greener and more efficient.”

As EACON Mining and MACA unveil their latest innovations at Electric Mining 2024, both companies remain steadfast in their commitment to driving sustainable change within the mining industry. Through their joint efforts, the focus remains on improving safety standards, increasing operational efficiencies and spearheading the transition to a greener, more sustainable mining sector.

contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EACON Mining Technology

From this source

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eacon-mining-and-maca-spearhead-technological-innovation-in-mining-industry-collaboration-at-electric-mining-2024-paving-the-way-for-electrification-302155329.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos