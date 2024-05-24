Windows now remembers your computer activity as “photos”





Microsoft's latest “AI” computer comes with a special new version of Windows that remembers everything you do on the PC.

The feature is called “Recall,” and it's designed to make it easier to find the web pages, documents, and presentations you've been working on. It also has significant privacy implications.

Microsoft described the feature at its CoPilot+ PC event at its Redmond headquarters earlier this week:

“Recall harnesses the power of AI and new system performance to give you access to almost everything you've ever seen on PC,” said Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi.

Recall takes snapshots of your screen throughout the day and lets you search by timeline or keyword.

“Our research shows that people spend an hour a day at work just looking for things,” says Matt Barlow, who runs Surface marketing at Microsoft. “Recall basically creates a virtual photographic memory of everything you've ever done on your PC.”

While it's extremely useful for finding files, pictures or documents, it's also a privacy nightmare if you access sensitive information on your screen and forget it's running.

Recall is on by default, but you have the option to pause it or turn it off completely.

Snapshots are not recorded during private browsing sessions (Chromium browsers) and certain apps and websites can be excluded completely with some restrictions.

In my testing, the system was incredibly thorough. Imagine being able to take a screenshot of everything you see on your computer, regardless of what program you're using. The system doesn't take screenshots at the same intervals every time, but the engineers I spoke with said it uses different signals to understand that you've done something different to trigger the snapshot.

The snapshots are indexed and you can search almost anything on the page, from images to URLs to words on the page – Microsoft calls this “Screenray.”

In my testing, search was impressive but not always perfect — the fewer words you use, the better it seems.

Once you find what you're looking for, tap again to quickly return to that document, file, web page, and more.

You can decide how much storage space Recall will take up on your hard drive – the minimum seems to be 25 gigabytes – snapshots are encrypted by default and everything is processed locally, nothing is sent to the cloud.

“There are built-in privacy controls so you can pause the content at any time and you can also delete snapshots,” Microsoft's Nikki Trobinger said.

Microsoft says that the Recall feature requires a new CoPilot+ PC and is not currently being offered for older systems.

Incidentally, Mac computers have a very similar software called Rewind, which also takes periodic snapshots of your screen, but goes one step further in that it remembers everything it hears.

