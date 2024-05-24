“Sharks” exhibit makes waves at Peoria Riverfront Museum





A new exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum features a variety of sharks, from a 5.5-inch pocket shark to a 33-foot whale shark.

The “Sharks” exhibit features models of more than 70 species of shark, including megalodons, great whites and whale sharks. The traveling exhibit comes from the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Renee Kerrigan, science curator and planetarium director at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, said she hopes the exhibit will help clear up some misconceptions about sharks, saying movies like “Jaws” foster fear of sharks.

In reality, she says, there are only about 10 shark-related fatalities per year, and human activities could kill hundreds of thousands of sharks each year, so sharks are more afraid of us than we are of them.

Kerrigan said he learned a lot about sharks while preparing the exhibit, most surprising of all was the Greenland shark, which scientists believe can live up to 500 years.

“There's an animal that's been on the planet longer than the United States has been a country,” she says. Another strange thing about this shark is that some crustaceans attack its eyes, which makes it often blind, but it survives with a very keen sense of smell and hearing. This shark is an ancient blind shark that thrives in the cold waters around Greenland.

She said her favorite part of the exhibit was the life-size model of a whale shark.

“Whale sharks are fascinating creatures,” she said. “They're beautiful and they're huge. Female whale sharks can grow up to 50 feet long. And they're filter feeders. So you wouldn't think of sharks as filter feeders, but whale sharks have wide-open mouths and they can filter-feed on plankton.”

The exhibition features life-size models of sharks, including tiger sharks and hammerhead sharks.

John Morris, president and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum, said he hopes the exhibit will spark curiosity about sharks.

“The goal of the museum is not to turn the little girls or school kids or families who come in here into shark experts. The goal of the museum is to inspire learning,” he said.

The exhibit features interactive displays for families and fossils, including a megalodon tooth discovered by a child in Peoria, Virginia, which is one of the largest teeth ever found.

