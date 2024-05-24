How the Geeks at Nerdery Do Great Things with ChromeOS





Editor's note: Today's post comes from Jim Buck, VP of Technology Enablement, and Samuel Kidder, IT Systems Engineer at Nerdery. Headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, Nerdery is a digital product and data platform company with 20 years of experience using design, engineering, and analytics expertise to unlock the full potential of data, create exceptional digital experiences, and leverage cutting-edge technology. Nerdery adopted ChromeOS devices to improve employee productivity and reduce IT costs and complexity.

Nerdery employees, affectionately referred to as “geeks,” are accustomed to technology tools that don't require constant management and troubleshooting. We have to adapt to the different platforms and software tools our clients choose. Because clients hire us for our IT expertise, our technology needs to be up and running 100% of the time. There's no room for downtime or breakdowns.

ChromeOS devices work flawlessly without adding any additional strain to an already busy workload. ChromeOS devices have helped us create a company that can devote its time and money to innovative client work instead of IT challenges.

High expectations for workplace technology

Nerdery employees are digital experts, so they are very strict about the technology they use. If a device or software doesn't work properly or is slow, it's reported to the IT department. Employees are also measured by their output, especially if they're doing paid work for clients. If a device doesn't work properly or has slow startup times, they have to work longer hours to meet project deadlines.

Due to the pandemic, around 70% of employees are working remotely, which is another factor in how you choose your platform and devices. With no onsite IT support, remote geeks need fast and reliable devices.

Simple and safe

ChromeOS devices align with our philosophy of simplicity, removing complexity and points of failure while enhancing security.

First, we deployed ChromeOS in our conference rooms, replacing our Windows conferencing solution with an ASUS Chromebox running Google Meet. The results have been fantastic. The team raved about the reliability, fast boot times, and uptime. These features were extremely important, especially for external meetings with clients.

The next step was to equip employees in departments such as sales, finance, and project management with HP and ASUS Chromebooks. With so many devices to choose from, we could provide employees with the exact device they needed while significantly reducing the cost of ownership. A high-end Chromebook or Chromebook Plus device for those who need a powerful device is around $1,000, whereas a comparable Windows laptop is around $2,800. This, combined with the incredible value of bundled endpoint management and reduced setup time, reduced TCO by nearly 80%.

When we were primarily a Windows shop, we were looking for a cloud-friendly OS. ChromeOS was much more stable than Windows and required very little troubleshooting. By migrating our entire data center to Google Cloud Platform and switching from on-premise software to a cloud solution, we have significantly reduced IT administration time and costs, and reduced trouble tickets to almost zero.

Over the course of two years, roughly 85% of Windows devices have experienced some kind of major failure, ranging from reimaging to complete hardware failure. Currently, there are roughly 200 ChromeOS devices in use in the office and by remote workers, but less than 5% have required IT support.

Customizable management

In keeping with our philosophy of simple yet powerful technology, we love the ChromeOS management tools. All tools are built into ChromeOS and the Google Admin console, so you don't need any third-party software to manage the OS or devices. You get visibility into your ChromeOS devices, know where they are and what they're doing, and you can do all this from a central location. Zero Touch Enrollment lets you enroll devices right out of the box and easily apply and customize policies.

ChromeOS devices offer a lot of versatility. On one device, a user can sign in with a username and pick up where they left off with all their data saved. Or they can host managed guest sessions where data is wiped. And on shared devices like conference room Chromeboxes or loaner Chromebooks running kiosk mode, users sign in to a temporary session and no data is persisted. Finally, there are special cases where users need a device to serve a unique purpose, and therefore require unique policies. Management has proven to be very flexible depending on your needs.

How IT became the Yes Team

We've met very little resistance from fellow geeks when it comes to moving to ChromeOS devices, and while there's always a helping hand for those who aren't comfortable giving up their favorite tools, the adaptation is quick and the team has always been happy with the ChromeOS platform.

Additionally, we are seeing a new trend among the modern workforce where Chromebooks are becoming more and more popular. Many of us geeks grew up with school-issued Chromebooks, and the younger generation is quickly becoming adept at using ChromeOS devices.

Our simple, affordable, and easy-to-manage technology is also helping IT find more ways to collaborate with employees who are coming up with new ways to serve our clients and colleagues. In the past, our response to unusual requests was often “it's too much work” or “it will take too much time,” but ChromeOS devices give us time back, so we can say “yes” to geeky ideas sooner and more often.

