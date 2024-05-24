Ubestream to showcase Taiwan's AI innovations at VivaTech 2024 in France





PARIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Under the auspices of the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), established by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), Taiwanese startup Ubestream will participate in VivaTech 2024, Europe's largest startup and technology event. From May 22 to 25, Ubestream will showcase Taiwan's AI technological capabilities to the world.

Ubestream selected as a finalist in the IC Taiwan competition co-hosted by TTA and VivaTech (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Tech Arena)

With the global AI boom sparked by ChatGPT, AI has become one of the focal points of this year's VivaTech. Known for its powerful AI capabilities, Ubestream stands out as a highlight of the event. This year, Ubestream was selected as one of the finalists in the IC Taiwan Competition, co-hosted for the first time by TTA and VivaTech. Competing on the event stage alongside other international teams, Ubestream will showcase the technical capabilities of Taiwanese teams in the AI ​​field.

Ubestream is one of the few Taiwanese startups with the capability of AI semantic and voice algorithm development. It is also the first AI company to join the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms (GISA). Ubestream focuses on developing intent, text, voice, speech, speaker recognition, and smart voice AI engines (NLP/NLU and ASR/TTS) for touch-free and hands-free applications. Ubestream provides DL/ML-based multilingual semantic voice AI on chip, edge, cloud, and metaverse platforms with or without internet, serving leading enterprises in the US, Taiwan, and Japan.

This year marks TTA's sixth time participating in the international exhibition and its first time collaborating with VivaTech to host a competition. The VivaTech competition serves as a prelude to the global IC Taiwan Grand Challenge hosted by NSTC, aiming to attract more international teams to participate and realize their dreams in Taiwan.

NSTC outlined the implementation of the “Taiwan CBI” initiative, which focuses on attracting international talent, startups and investment to Taiwan. The IC Taiwan Grand Challenge competition and its pilot programs are targeted at startups, companies, research institutes and individuals from around the world who are interested in collaborating with Taiwan's semiconductor industry. It will spotlight global startups and academic groups focusing on themes such as “IC design innovation” and “chip-based innovative applications” and invite proposals for advanced technologies and applications. The judging process emphasizes local connectivity, creativity and technological innovation that can meet Taiwan's resource needs and specific development plans. Selected teams will be provided with start-up capital, workspace, mentorship from senior experts and substantial industry support tailored to their needs, enabling global talents to realize their dreams in Taiwan.

