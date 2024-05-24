Walmart's best Memorial Day sales: Great deals on grills, patio furniture, earphones and more





Ahead of Memorial Day, Walmart is offering $50 off the Bose Sport Earbuds. Bose via Walmart

Summer is just around the corner, and Walmart is kicking off the summer season with a ton of Memorial Day markdowns. The retailer has a ton of great deals to help you freshen up your home, clean up, and get ready for barbecue season.

Right now at Walmart, you can get great deals on bedding, vacuum cleaners, and new TVs, as well as discounts on many other items that are top sellers at the retailer this week.

Walmart's Best Memorial Day Deals

The experts at CBS Essentials have handpicked the best Walmart deals and clearance offers for Memorial Day 2024. You can also shop all the items on sale now by tapping the button below.

Memorial Day Grill Deals at Walmart Walmart

Planning a summer barbecue? Then check out these Memorial Day grill deals at Walmart. From compact, portable models perfect for on-the-go adventures to large, feature-packed grills for hosting epic backyard parties, Walmart has a wide range of options to fit every budget.

Best Memorial Day Headphones & Earphones Deals at Walmart Apple

Walmart is currently offering huge discounts on popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the deals below to save on Apple AirPods, earbuds, and headphones.

Save $100 on the Apple Watch 9 at Walmart Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 is swim-proof, dust-proof, and crack-resistant, and includes new collision detection that can detect if the wearer is in a serious car accident and share their location with emergency services.

The Apple Watch 9 also has several health tracking features, including an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart rate sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, and a new temperature sensor. Yoga, meditation, and other workout programs are also available through Apple Fitness+.

Normally priced at $399 in the Apple Store, the Apple Watch 9 is currently available at Walmart for $329.

Get the Apple Watch SE for under $200

The most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, the Apple Watch SE, is now even more affordable at Walmart. The smartwatch has a 40mm screen and a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also play music, take tests, and make calls when paired with an iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale at Walmart Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available in only two colors: Black and Silver (Classic). You can customize your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a selection of Samsung bands, sold separately.

The 4.5-star rated Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) is on sale for $149 at Walmart, down from $179, or you can upgrade to the LTE-enabled version of the Galaxy Watch 4 for an extra $10.

Memorial Day TV deals at Walmart

Looking for the perfect low-cost TV? Come to Walmart. The retailer has restocked best-selling low-cost Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs, and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, we've got the perfect fit for you.

Here's a list of great TV deals at Walmart. At the time of publishing this article, these items were still on sale.

24-inch Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $74 (down from $88)50-inch TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $228 (down from $248)55-inch TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248 (down from $278)65-inch TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $368 (down from $378)75-inch Samsung Frame Smart TV, $1,949 (down from $2,999)85-inch Samsung Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $3,781 (down from $4,000)Get the PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle at Walmart Sony

If you've been thinking about buying a PlayStation 5, now's your chance to grab one on sale. Walmart's site is offering a discounted deal that bundles the slim console with the Spider-Man 2 game.

Choose between the digital edition ($439) or the original disc edition ($499), both available now at Walmart.

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Digital), $439

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle (disc), $449 (down from $560)

Memorial Day Laptop & Monitor Deals at Walmart Walmart

Looking to buy a new laptop or computer monitor for cheap? Then check out these huge discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from Walmart.

Xbox Series X at Walmart Microsoft

Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1TB of super-fast storage (and lightning-fast load times), and is backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games, including older Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $484

Best Pioneer Woman Deals at Walmart Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen accessories, and right now Walmart is offering tons of discounted deals on best-selling items from the popular kitchen and home goods line to help refresh any space in your home.

Best Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals at Walmart Walmart

Renovate your kitchen on the cheap with essential appliances at clearance prices.

Memorial Day Walmart Health and Fitness Deals Walmart

Get healthy this summer at Walmart. We have a wide variety of great exercise equipment, apparel, and more on sale right now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or get outside and ride your bike, Walmart has it all.

Best Memorial Day Baby & Kids Deals at Walmart Walmart

Walmart is currently selling a ton of top-rated baby and kids products, many of which would make great gifts for new moms.

Best Memorial Day Home & Patio Deals at Walmart Walmart

Keep your home revamping going with great deals on bedding, vacuums, organizers, and more at Walmart.

4-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $206 (down from $369)Ktaxon Hanging Rope Swing Hammock Chair, $16 (down from $33)3-Piece Sectional Patio Furniture Set, $300 (down from $390)BeautyPeak Full-Length Mirror, $60 (down from $199)Shark EZ Robot Vacuum, $295 (down from $399)Zinus Louis 3-Piece Dining Set, $143 (down from $209)Ktaxon 12 Cube Closet Storage Organizer, $55 (down from $65)Get $190 off this outdoor patio set at Walmart, where you can save $258 on some of the most popular outdoor patio sets at Walmart.

Looking to revamp your outdoor living space? Check out Walmart's website, where we found a fantastic deal on a top-rated wicker patio set for under $220. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it. It's by far the best-selling patio sale item of 2024.

You can now purchase Costway's 4.2-star rated patio set. The set includes two cushioned single chairs (23.5″ x 25″ x 31″), a cushioned loveseat (43.5″ x 25″ x 31″), and a coffee table with a tempered glass top (35″ x 18″ x 17.5″). The washable cushions are available in four colors: turquoise, red, navy, mixed gray, and black. Prices vary slightly depending on the color, but the cheapest option starts at $206.

One Walmart reviewer said: “This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the parts and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very happy.”

Not the perfect setting for your patio? Check out this small, three-piece wicker outdoor furniture set on sale at Walmart, which includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

3-piece wicker patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $323)

Kaylin McKenna

Kaylin McKenna is CBS Essentials' expert on deals, travel, luggage, and home. When she's not scouring the internet for great deals on new luggage and robot vacuums, she spends her time with her goldendoodle, Harley.

