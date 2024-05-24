



Google's new search feature, which uses AI to answer users' questions, has come under fire for inaccurate answers, such as telling users to eat a rock or mix pizza cheese with glue.

AI Overview was rolled out across the US last week and was made available to some users in the UK last month.

It was designed to make finding information easier, but since its introduction, social media has been filled with examples of erratic behavior from the feature.

In one example, the AI ​​appeared to instruct users to mix glue into the cheese to make the pizza stick, and also gave specific instructions like, “For extra stickiness, you can also add about 1/8 cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce.”

This advice appears to have come from an 11-year-old joke Reddit post, but it shouldn't be followed: eating glue is dangerous.

Another response told users that only 17 of the 42 U.S. presidents have been white. “I'm learning a lot about American history from Google's AI overview,” posted Bobby Allyn, who noticed the mistake.

AI Overview also claimed that former US President Barack Obama was a Muslim. During his presidency, there were multiple false conspiracy theories claiming that he was a Christian but secretly practiced Islam.

Learn more about artificial intelligence

Tommy Vieter, former press secretary for President Obama, posted the search result and sarcastically wrote, “Google's new AI Overview search is off to a great start.”

In response to the question, “What temperature can you safely cook chicken at,” one user posted a result showing Google's answer as 38 degrees.

Image: File photo: iStock

The safe temperature is actually 73.9 degrees, and chicken needs to be kept at this temperature from start to finish – anything lower than this puts you at risk of contracting a variety of dangerous diseases.

In terms of what not to eat, AI Overview also recommended users “eat at least one small rock per day,” according to X user Heshiebee.

The response cited “geologists from the University of California, Berkeley” as the basis for the recommendation and said that rocks “contain vitamins and minerals that are important for digestive health,” but also warned that eating rocks “can be dangerous.”

Honestly, don't eat rocks, you could die if you do.

Read more from Sky News: Chinese takeaway worker jailed for stealing £3bn of Bitcoin The dog that became the face of Dogecoin has died

But Google says these answers don't represent how the tool works in general.

“The examples we saw were generally highly unusual searches and not representative of the majority of people's experiences,” a Google spokesperson told Sky News.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News for the latest UK and world news

Tap here

“Most of our AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to explore further on the web. Before launching this new experience, we conducted extensive testing of AI summaries to ensure they met our high quality standards.

“We have taken action where our policies have been violated, and we will continue to use these individual cases to make improvements across our system.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/glue-cheese-to-pizza-and-eat-rocks-says-googles-new-ai-feature-as-mistakes-flood-social-media-13142528 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos