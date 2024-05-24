Taiwan's first Grand Challenge leads startups to VivaTech 2024





TAIPEI, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Under the leadership of the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) will send a delegation of 40 promising startups to VivaTech 2024, Europe's largest technology and startup event, which will be held in Paris from May 22 to 25. The TTA pavilion will be officially opened on May 22 by NSTC Director Andrea Hsu. Distinguished guests, including Ambassador Wu Zhichung of the Mission of Taiwan to France, Julie Lamand, Head of Global Partnerships and Public Relations at VivaTech, Alice Warda, Head of International at La French Tech, and William Bao Bean, Managing Director at Orbit, will be in attendance to express their support for Taiwanese startups. The presence highlights the aim of showcasing Taiwan's brilliant technological innovations, facilitating deeper exchanges with the French and global startup ecosystem, and generating more international connections.

The TTA Taiwan Tech Pavilion Opening Ceremony at VivaTech 2024, held on May 22, was attended by several notable figures to show their support for Taiwan's startup teams.

Four key areas show diverse technology strengths

With the Paris Olympics coming up in July, this year's VivaTech is seen as a prelude to seizing business opportunities at the Olympics. The TTA set high entry standards, requiring startups to qualify in one of the event's challenge competitions, but 40 startups exceeded that standard, a significant increase from last year's 27, setting a new record for the sixth consecutive year of participation. This shows the high expectations placed on Taiwanese startups.

The TTA Pavilion will highlight sports tech as its main design theme, with a dedicated area for sports tech startups to showcase their products and strengthen international industry and supply chain cooperation. In addition, the “Smart Medtech”, “Smart Data & Security” and “Smart Mobility & Sustainability” teams will also be exhibiting, showcasing Taiwan's diverse tech applications in line with Viva Tech's key themes.

IC Taiwan Grand Challenge kicks off in Europe

Every year, VivaTech invites representative organizations from around the world to hold a competition to challenge global startups. For the first time, TTA is co-hosting a competition focusing on chip innovation, attracting participants from France, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, Israel, South Africa and South Korea. Six teams will compete in the final on May 23. The competition is the precursor to the IC Taiwan Grand Challenge, aiming to attract more international teams to Taiwan to pursue their dreams.

Taiwan Tech Startup Night to maximize the impact of the event

Following the overwhelming response of the first Taiwan Tech Startup Night held at the Taipei France Representative Office last year, this year's event will once again be supported by the representative office. Around 70 distinguished guests, including representatives from the French National Investment Bank, investors and local business leaders, will attend to hear live presentations by Taiwanese startups and facilitate on-site interaction. The event aims to strengthen the connection between Taiwanese startups and the local ecosystem in France, paving the way for future collaboration.

To help the participating teams secure more business opportunities, TTA will arrange a visit to Decathlon headquarters during the event and, at the invitation of local authorities, will escort the teams to Nice and Marseille after VivaTech to engage in business matching and networking with local companies and venture capital firms in areas such as net-zero sustainability, smart cities, smart mobility and smart healthcare, extending the benefits of the event and further expanding the potential for international connections.

Source: Taiwan Tech Arena

