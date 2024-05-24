L'Oréal's Generative AI Lab Drives Personalized Content and Research Development





Loral Paris Beauty Genius; Credit: Loral Group

Importantly, they can do so without compromising principles of responsible AI, such as not using realistic AI-generated images of faces, bodies, hair or skin to support or reinforce product benefits in external communications, Dubey added.

The lab will also serve as an upskilling and innovation resource for Loral, partnering with Meta and 30 influential content creators to push the boundaries of creativity and explore use cases for 3D, AR and AI, with brands such as Loral Paris, Lancôme and La Roche-Posay leading the way in applying the resulting tools and techniques.

Also in the field of generative AI, L'oral Paris launched a personal beauty assistant earlier this year that offers personalized diagnostics and product recommendations in addition to beauty education.

“As long-time pioneers in beauty technology, we firmly believe that technology can push the boundaries of what is possible in beauty and improve the lives of people around the world. With advanced diagnostics, augmented beauty services, genAI assistants, augmented creativity in the genAI era and groundbreaking electronic devices, we are shaping the future of beauty that is more personalized, more inclusive and more responsible.” Barbara Lavernos, Vice CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology, Loral Group.

Beauty using more technology

The company also shared details of some of its cutting-edge consumer products, including:

Kiehl's Derma Reader: Clinical imaging technology assesses consumers' skin, analyzing over 11 skin characteristics (both on the skin surface and below the skin surface). The tool provides recommended ingredients and lifestyle best practices for your daily skincare routine. Lancôme L'Energie Nano Surfacer: This device is said to improve product performance by using patented nano-chip technology to enhance penetration. Loral Professional Airlite Pro: A hair dryer that uses infrared and high-speed air settings to dry hair more efficiently. Loral Professional My Hair: A hair dryer that uses infrared and high-speed air settings to dry hair more efficiently. [iD] Hair Reader: A hair color analyzer that looks at color based on natural color and length, percentage of gray hair, hair fiber diameter, and density to provide consumers with a personalized hair color.

The company also unveiled a new comprehensive skin technology developed using biology, mechanical engineering and electronics to mimic human skin in various conditions such as eczema and acne, and with the ability to tan and heal. The new technology aims to raise the bar in product testing and create advanced models for biological and dermatological research.

