Physical frailty may increase risk of depression





People who meet at least one criteria for physical frailty also have a higher risk of developing depression, a new Yale University study has found.

The researchers said their findings, which also include insights into specific inflammatory molecules and changes in brain structure that may underlie the association between frailty and depression, indicate the need to routinely assess physical frailty in clinical practice.

The study was published May 23 in the journal Nature Communications.

In clinical practice, frailty is manifested by five indicators: weight loss, fatigue, weakness, reduced physical activity, and slower walking speed. This condition also increases the risk of health problems such as fractures, hospitalization, reduced quality of life, and premature death.

Previous studies have also found a link between physical frailty and poor mental health.

To better understand this relationship, Yale researchers used data from the UK Biobank, a large-scale, longitudinal study that collected extensive health information from more than 500,000 adults in the U.K. From that dataset, information on more than 350,000 individuals aged 37 to 73 was included in the new analysis. These participants underwent their first UK Biobank assessment between 2006 and 2010, and a second assessment approximately 12 years later.

The researchers classified participants into three categories based on their initial assessment: non-frail (reporting none of the five frailty indicators), pre-frail (reporting one or two indicators), and frail (reporting three or more indicators). They then assessed how many of the participants were later diagnosed with depression, as reported at 12 years of follow-up.

The researchers found that compared with non-frail individuals, those classified as pre-frail or frail were 1.6 and 3.2 times more likely, respectively, to be diagnosed with depression after their first assessment. This association became more pronounced as frailty became more severe, and those who met criteria for frailty were more likely to report depression at follow-up assessments, the researchers said.

The association was also stronger among men and middle-aged people under 65 than among women and older people, said lead study author Rongtao Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher in Dustin Schainost's lab in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the Yale School of Medicine.

As part of the study, the researchers also investigated factors that may underlie the link between frailty and depression, highlighting the contribution of inflammatory molecules and brain structure.

Specifically, the researchers performed a series of mediation analyses, a statistical approach that examines whether the relationship between two factors (in this case, frailty and depression) is influenced, or mediated, by a third factor.

The researchers found that certain inflammatory markers, including neutrophils and leukocytes (white blood cells) and C-reactive protein, which is produced in the liver, mediated the relationship between frailty and depression. Reductions in the volume of five brain regions also mediated this relationship.

This suggests that the link between frailty and depression may occur through the regulation of inflammatory markers and brain volume, Jiang said.

For example, frailty may lead to brain inflammation and changes in brain structure that may lead to depression. Although more research is needed to clarify this progression, our findings provide strong evidence that frailty and depression are linked.

“Frailty may be a very important risk factor for developing depression,” Jiang said. Depression affects millions of people worldwide, yet there is still no effective treatment or prevention. This significant association between frailty and depression suggests that if we can improve someone's frailty status, it may have important implications for preventing depression.”

The researchers said that incorporating frailty assessments into regular health checks may be one way of reducing the incidence of depression by preventing or delaying its onset.

“Assessing frailty is a relatively inexpensive and easy procedure,” said Schainost, an associate professor of radiology and biomedical imaging and the study's senior author. Although more research is needed, possible frailty could be a target for intervention.

