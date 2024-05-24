



Expand / Compare the now-standard “AI” results with the good old “Web” results.

Ron Amadeo / Google

If you're tired of Google's AI brief extracting all the value from the web while telling you to eat glue or run away with your scissors, you can turn it off to some extent. Google has been telling people that the AI ​​box at the top of search results is the future and can't be turned off, but this ignores how Google Search works. A lot of the options are driven by URL parameters, which means you can turn off AI Search with this one simple trick. (Sorry.)

The way to thwart AI search is to default to the new “Web” search filter that Google recently released as a way to search the web without Google's alpha-quality AI junk, which is actually pretty good, showing only the traditional 10 blue links and giving you a clean (apart from ads) uncluttered results page that looks like it's from 2011. Unfortunately, there's no way to make “Web” search the default in Google's UI, and switching to it requires digging into a “Advanced” options dropdown after a search, which takes a few clicks.

If you check the URL after a search, you'll see a long URL full of esoteric tracking and modal information. Place each search result URL parameter on a new line to make the URL easier to read.

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=2d1299fed1ffcbfc&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIKXaYE8rQyTMcGnzqLZRvjlreRhkw:1716566104389&q=how+do+I+turn+off+ai+overview&uds=ADvngMiH6OrNXu9iaW3w… [truncated]&udm=14&prmd=vnisbmt&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwixo4qH06aGAxW5MilkFHQupBdkQs6gLegQITBAB&biw=1918&bih=953&dpr=1

Most of these only have meaning to Google's internal tracking system, but the “&udm=14” line is what takes you to a web search. Add this to the end of your regular search and you'll get a nice 10 blue link interface. Google may not be able to set this as a default, but if you have a way to automatically edit Google search URLs, you can create your own default. One way to edit search URLs is through proxy sites like udm14.com. This site is probably the biggest one to popularize this technique. However, proxy sites can read all of the query for search results if they want (the query is also in the URL), so it's up to you to decide whether you trust this site or not.

advertisement

This is a good way to make “web” search the default when searching from your browser's address bar, without going through a third party. Chrome and Firefox have essentially the exact same UI for search settings. In Chrome, you can get there by right-clicking on the address bar and clicking “Manage search engines”. In Firefox, it might be a bit more work, as you have to enable custom search engines first. First, type “about:config” in the address bar and hit enter, then search for “browser.urlbar.update2.engineAliasRefresh” and hit the “plus” button. Then,[設定]->[検索]scroll down to the Search Engines section and hit “Add.”

Neither browser allows you to edit an existing Google listing, so you'll need to create a new search shortcut, name it Google Web, and use https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14 as the URL.

AI-free Google search.

Ron Amadeo

The third box in the search engine settings will be named either “Shortcut” or “Alias” depending on your browser, but either is fine if you plan to make this your new default search engine. If you don't want this to be the default, the shortcut/alias allows you to selectively launch this search from the address bar by starting your query with the shortcut text. The description on udm14.com suggests “gw”, so if you type “should I eat gw rocks” it will launch a “Web” search. If you leave out the “gw”, it will likely launch Google's AI idiot box and tell you rocks are tasty. To always use this search engine, find it in the list again after you've created it, click the menu button next to it and click “Make Default”. Now you don't need a shortcut and anything you type in the address bar/search box will go directly to a web search.

advertisement

While we're playing around with Google URL parameters here, one more good parameter to add is “&tbs=li:1”. This will automatically start a “verbatim” search, where Google will use exactly what you searched for instead of fuzzy searching everything, ignoring some words, replacing words with synonyms, or doing whatever it can to weaken your search input. If you're a Google newbie, the default fuzzy search is fine, but if you're an expert who's been honing your Google Fu skills since the good old days, the fuzzy search is just annoying. It's just the default, so if you're not seeing any results at all, you can hit the “Tools” button to switch between “verbatim” and “all results”.

If you default to “web” search, you'll end up using Google with only 10 blue links. Note that while the interface feels like it's back to 2011, it doesn't mean the quality of Google's search results is back to 2011. You'll still be using a search engine that seems completely subjugated to SEO spammers. This band-aid solution is interesting, but it's getting worse, and I would actually recommend switching to a non-Google search engine at this point. We all need to find another search engine that values ​​the web and is willing to search, as opposed to Google, which seems increasingly willing to sacrifice the web to the altar of AI.

Listing image by Aurich Lawson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/05/google-searchs-udm14-trick-lets-you-kill-ai-search-for-good/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos