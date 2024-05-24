



The Defense Department's flagship research and development agency has completed more than 300 capabilities transfers in the past three years, and its director says more is on the way.

Maynard Holliday, who heads R&E's Critical Technology Office, highlighted how his team is helping to create a more vibrant innovation ecosystem during a keynote address Wednesday at DefenseTalks, hosted by DefenseScoop.

“Since we began tracking three years ago, we have documented more than 308 successful transitions around the world. [critical technology areas, or] “The CTAs, with the exception of renewable energy generation and storage, advanced computing and software, and human-machine interfaces, are still in the roadmap development phase because those key directors have only just been installed within the last six months and are still developing the roadmap,” said Holliday, who is performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for critical technologies.

“Sixty percent of these transitions have already been delivered to a combatant command or its military service components, [delivered] “Some products are provided directly by the Service Innovation division, while others are made available for commercial purchase,” he added.

In 2022, the Department of Defense's Chief Technology Officer, Heidi Hsu (who is also Holliday's boss and appointed her to her current role), released a list of 14 key technology priorities and a new vision for transforming R&E initiatives to create actionable military capabilities.

“When Schuh came out with his memo expanding the areas of importance, it was hard to staff these jobs properly because they're not permanent. These are what we call 'technology refresh jobs,' similar to program managers at DARPA, and they're just temporary roles. So we've been fortunate, and I applaud our leadership, to have people say, 'commit to a two- to four-year assignment that won't disrupt your family,'” Holliday told DefenseScoop after the keynote. “We're going to have two out of three of these positions have the principal directors able to work remotely,” Holliday told DefenseScoop after the keynote.

As part of a broader reorganization last year, Holliday's role of deputy CTO for Critical Technologies was replaced with the newly created role of ASD for Critical Technologies, which Holliday now holds.

Holliday confirmed the recent hires for the company's renewable energy generation and storage, advanced computing and software, and human-machine interface portfolios — one based in Maryland, one in Boston and one in North Carolina.

With CTA leads coming online, we expect to see an increase in technology migration as software migration happens much faster than hardware.

“You need software to do autonomy, you need AI, you need hypersonic guidance and control. All of these things involve software. But in the commercial world, you see Meta and Google are really driving these software advances very quickly. So what our principal director of advanced computing software is working on is what we call the operating authority. We're trying to streamline that process,” Holliday explained.

“We don’t want to move as fast as the commercial sector because we’re in a life-or-death situation. [military considerations]But we absolutely need to try harder,” he told DefenseScoop.

