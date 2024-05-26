I gave Google Chrome on my iPad Pro another try, but I still prefer browsing the web on my MacBook. Here's why:





Apple's new iPad Pro 2024 has become my favorite tablet. Its stunning 13-inch OLED panel is undoubtedly its best feature, but I also love its improved, lightweight design. The Apple M4 processor inside keeps everything running smoothly, but this processor is a bit overkill for my everyday use. I'm enamored with the iPad Pro, even if I don't take full advantage of its features.

As I do every time I review a new iPad Pro, I tried using Apple's latest premium slate as a laptop. While the M4 is powerful enough to handle my daily workflow, and the new Magic Keyboard is comfortable to type on, I didn't find the iPad Pro a suitable replacement for the best MacBooks or even the best Windows laptops. The main reason is that iPadOS just isn't great for productivity.

I use a variety of Google applications for both work and personal use. I thought I would have to download separate applications for Google Drive, Gmail, Calendar, etc. Even with Stage Manager on my iPad, it was a pain to manage all these applications. Thanks to one of our awesome readers, I found out that you can open these applications as tabs within the iPad version of Google Chrome. Knowing this, I decided to give Google Chrome on my iPad Pro another try.

Although the experience was not bad, I still prefer Google Chrome on my Mac and Windows PC for the following reasons:

Use Google apps on Chrome for iPadOS

As I mentioned in my last post, Google apps (and most apps in general) on the iPad can be quite different from their desktop versions, sometimes dramatically so. Thankfully, the iPadOS versions of the apps I use, like Chrome, GMail, Drive, Maps, Calendar, and more, are nearly identical to their desktop versions.

One thing that tripped me up using Chrome on my iPad is that there's no list of Google apps to the right of your profile picture, which led me to think I couldn't use Google apps in the browser. Thankfully, I was wrong; I can see tabs with Google apps, but it's not as easy as it is on the desktop.

For example, you type the name of a Google app into the search bar and land on a search result. You click a link (usually the first one in the results list) and can either continue in your browser or download the individual app. In some cases, like Google Calendar, the app is subtly encouraged to use the downloadable app. As you can see, it takes a few extra steps to access an app on an iPad than on a desktop.

Note that if you already have the corresponding Google app downloaded on your iPad, it will always pop up, even if you select it from the Chrome browser. I had to remove apps like Drive and Gmail to be able to use browser-based apps in Chrome for iPad.

As for the apps themselves, most work the same as they do on the desktop, albeit with a different layout suited to the iPad's touchscreen. Some apps, like Gmail, look exactly like they do in iOS17. As I'm used to it on my iPhone 13 Pro, the apps are easy to use. But as I said before, I don't like switching between different apps. It can be a bit clunky, but having everything in one Chrome browser is much easier.

Conclusion

I'm glad I was wrong about Google Chrome on the iPad Pro: Even if it's not as seamless as on a desktop, using Google's apps in the Chrome browser on iPadOS is much easier than juggling several separate apps at the same time.

I’m not convinced that iPadOS is good for productivity yet, so I won’t be ditching my MacBook or Windows laptop for an iPad Pro anytime soon, but I know that if I’m on the go and need to use my iPad Pro as a computer in an emergency, it won’t be a difficult task.

