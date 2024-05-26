Google's AI summary search tool produces misleading responses





Mitchell said the summary cites academic chapters written by historians to support its claims, but the chapters don't make false claims, they just refer to flawed theories.

“Google's AI system isn't smart enough to know that the quote doesn't actually support the claim,” Mitchell said. “Given its unreliability, I think this AI summary feature is highly irresponsible and should be taken offline.”

Google Overview asserted a long-debunked conspiracy theory: The United States has had one Muslim president: Barack Hussein Obama. Credit: AP

Google said in a statement on Friday that it was acting quickly to fix errors, such as the Obama misinformation, that violated its content policies, and that it was using the results to develop broader improvements that have already been rolled out. But for the most part, Google maintains that its systems are working as expected after extensive testing before the public rollout.

In a written statement, Google said the majority of its AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to dig deeper on the web. Many of the examples we saw were unusual queries, and some were doctored or impossible to reproduce.

Errors made by AI language models are difficult to reproduce because they are random in nature. AI language models work by predicting which words will best answer a question based on the data they've been trained on. AI language models tend to fabricate mistakes, a widely studied problem known as hallucinations.

Loading

The Associated Press tested Google's AI capabilities with a few questions and shared some of the answers with experts. Robert Espinoza, a biology professor at California State University, Northridge, and president of the American Fish and Herpetological Society, said that when he asked what he would do if bitten by a snake, Google gave him a surprisingly thorough answer.

But the problem is that when people bring urgent questions to Google, the answers the company provides can contain easily obscure errors.

The more stressed, rushed or impatient you are, the more likely you are to accept the first answer that comes to you, says Emily Bender, a linguistics professor and director of the Institute for Computational Linguistics at the University of Washington. And in some cases, that could be life-threatening.

This isn't Benders' only concern; she's been warning Google about it for years.

When Google researchers published a paper called “Rethinking Search” in 2021 proposing using AI language models as domain experts to answer questions as authoritatively as they do now, Bender and his colleague Chirag Shah countered with a paper explaining why that's a bad idea.

They warned that such AI systems could perpetuate racism and sexism found in the vast amounts of documented data used to train them.

The problem with all this misinformation, Bender said, is that we're all immersed in it, making it more likely that people will have their prejudices confirmed — and harder to spot the misinformation that confirms them.

Loading

Another concern was more fundamental: that ceding information search to chatbots would undermine human serendipity in the quest for knowledge, literacy in what we see online, and the value of connecting with others experiencing the same things in online forums. These forums and other websites rely on Google to send people there, and Google's new AI-driven summaries threaten to disrupt the flow of money-making Internet traffic.

Google's rivals are also closely watching the response: The search giant has been under pressure for more than a year to offer more AI capabilities as it competes with startups such as ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Perplexity AI, which is aiming to rival Google with its own AI question-and-answer app.

“This seems like something Google rushed into,” says Dmitry Shevelenko, chief business officer at Perplexity, with too many self-defeating quality mistakes.

AP, Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/cats-on-the-moon-google-s-ai-tool-is-producing-misleading-responses-that-have-experts-worried-20240525-p5jgmk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos