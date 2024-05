Google's “The Orb” provides a space for reflection

The Orb, a new pavilion at Google's Charleston East campus, is captivating and engrossing. The installation was conceived as an “anchor art” for the tech giant and began as an international open competition for architects and artists hosted by Burning Man on Google's behalf. Selected from 45 semi-finalist proposals after a six-month process that included public voting, the piece is installed at the entrance to the company's Mountain View, California complex. Designed by New York computational design specialists The Very Many and led by founder and architect Mark Fornes, the pavilion gracefully marks the intersection of public and private space.

(Image courtesy of Younes Bounhar/ Doublespace)

“The Orb”, Google HQ Pavilion by The Very Many, USA

Dramatically towering 10 metres in height with its twisting organic shape, the piece is made from a brilliant white, ultra-thin, free-standing aluminium shell structure whose folds and countless tiny holes create an intricate play of light and shadow. The thin pieces of this “puzzle structure” were laser-cut and powder-coated in Europe, then shipped to California during the pandemic – a logistical challenge in itself, Fornes points out.

(Image courtesy of Younes Bounhar/ Doublespace)

Sitting comfortably in an open plaza, the structure is intended to invite moments of “productive distraction.” “Under the orb's light, acrobatic, minimalist surface, we create shaded moments where you can stay connected and slow down. Inside, riveted surfaces and non-linear environments divert attention and take it away from your devices,” explain the architects. “We call it a 'visual wandering' – a journey the eye takes to understand an unfamiliar space. It's a meditative challenge from us to understand how it all fits together, to see the continuity between the pieces, to discover new details while finding a unique perspective every time you return.”

(Image courtesy of Younes Bounhar/ Doublespace)

The newly announced commission was awarded to The Very Many in 2018 and makes full use of Fornes' extensive experience in computational design, honed at architectural firms such as SOM, Ross Lovegrove and Zaha Hadid Architects, to blur the boundaries between art and architecture.

