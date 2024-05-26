Google Doodle celebrates IPL 2024 final | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: A Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season with the caption, “This year's tournament is full of excitement with many eager to see which team will be crowned champion.” Aimed at educating and engaging users about important dates and figures in history and current events, Google Doodles are special temporary changes to the logo on Google's homepage to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures. These Doodles often include artwork, animation and interactive elements.

The final will see a thrilling showdown in Chennai between Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR's mentor Gautam Gambhir, known for his strategic acumen, will be up against Cummins, who has established himself as a formidable leader in world cricket. Gambhir's ever-strategic mind will be up against Cummins, a captain who has enjoyed remarkable success, winning the Ashes, World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in just six months. An IPL victory would be a perfect addition to Cummins' stellar year. Playing in his second final, KKR captain Shreyas will be surrounded by two powerhouses in the cricketing world in Gambhir and Cummins. Iyer's team is considered the favourites in Chennai, especially after their strategic win over SRH in the first qualifier at Motera. SRH's impressive win over Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier gave them a boost in confidence, but they will definitely face a tough challenge from KKR's spinner duo Varun Chakravarti and Sunil Narine. KKR has match-winning players like Chakravarti, Narine, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. Coach Gambhir's leadership and a balanced line-up in the team make KKR a formidable opponent. Despite the lack of star players, SRH's players who are yet to play for the national team like Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy performed admirably. Spinners Abhishek and Shahbaz Ahmed also played a key role in the victory. The final promises to be an exciting one and KKR's young pacers will need to adapt to the difficult pitch in Chennai. SRH's batsmen will be crucial in setting competitive targets.

