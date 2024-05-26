Omantel showcases cutting-edge innovations with focus on AI, space tech and ICT solutions at COMEX TradingView News





Muscat: Omantel will showcase its cutting-edge technological innovations at COMEX 2024, focusing on AI, space technology and ICT solutions as the technology partner during COMEX.

Omantel's booth will be a hub of innovation, highlighting the convergence of technology and human progress. Visitors can delve into AI-driven applications, explore the wonders of space technology and learn about transformative ICT solutions. The theme is in line with Omantel's efforts to spearhead the digital transformation in Oman.

COMEX 2024, the region's largest technology exhibition, will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 27-30, building on Oman's outstanding performance in the technology sector. Oman's ICT market size is estimated to reach USD 5.47 billion in 2024.

Among its subsidiaries, Omantel will highlight Oman Data Park, which plays a pivotal role in data centre services, cloud computing and cyber security, as well as Infoline and MERP.

It will also highlight Tadoom's role as a Smart City and AI solutions provider alongside Zain Tech, with solutions such as Digital Twin, IoT Platform (connecting cities through IoT sensors), Smart Building Solutions (IoT sensor alerts, work instructions, energy efficiency), Smart Street Lighting (remote control, energy efficiency) and AI-powered CCTV.

Omantel's booth will provide a glimpse into the company's foray into space technology, including its partnership with ETLAQ. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about multiple launch facilities supporting a variety of popular orbits and discover how the ETLAQ Spaceport will become the world's most modern gateway to space.

According to COMEX organizers, Oman's ICT market size is estimated at US$5.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$9.07 billion by 2029. This significant growth will play a pivotal role in the country's economic diversification.

Omantel has successfully established itself as a leading telecommunications company in Oman and abroad through the integration of operations, processes and extensive expertise in the fields of communications and digital technologies. The company's innovative approach contributes in providing modern solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to provide its subscribers with an unparalleled superior experience and always strives to exceed their expectations. Omantel strives to contribute to achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by providing the latest technologies, cutting edge solutions in information and communication technologies, including cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, smart solutions and cyber security, as well as leveraging its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

