Google weather app “Material You” redesign brings even more functionality to Android phones and tablets





What you need to knowGoogle has created a new version of its Google Weather app in 2023 and has started rolling it out to some Pixel devices. The revamped Google Weather app has since come to other Pixel phones and tablets with Android 14, but was still exclusive to Pixels. It then came to some Samsung phones as well. It now appears that the new Google Weather app is available on most Android devices, including those with older versions of Android.

Google has been slowly but steadily updating all of its core apps to align with its Material You design language, and Google Weather got the treatment last year too. Initially, the redesigned Google Weather app was exclusive to Pixel phones and tablets, but eventually rolled out to some non-Pixel devices as well. Now, it looks like the revamped Google Weather app is finally rolling out broadly to more Android phones and tablets.

9to5Google first noticed that the Google Weather app was now available on more devices after some users saw the revamped app on their own devices and started posting about it on social media. These devices included smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor. But it was one user on X (formerly Twitter) who provided the most concrete evidence that the Google Weather app should be available on most Android devices.

This is because a user claimed that there is a new Google Weather “app” on their Nokia 4.2 running Android 11. With the Google app update, this user is now seeing the same Google Weather design as they see on Pixel devices.

Interestingly, my old Nokia 4.2 got the new Google Weather “app” after updating the Google app today. This phone is on Android 11. I haven't seen the new Google Weather on anything other than the Pixel on Android 14, so it must be rolling out more widely. https://t.co/IXeyQvBCTAMay 23, 2024

Beyond the Material You redesign, the new Google Weather app offers other benefits to users: Of course, some will benefit from the familiar, colorful design, but the newly redesigned app also offers practical benefits, including more data and the use of machine learning to forecast rain and precipitation.

Google sees an opportunity to use AI and machine learning to improve weather forecasts, and is conducting a research project on that very idea. Currently, the updated Google Weather app has a consumer-facing feature that aims to use ML to provide more accurate predictions of precipitation.

With the redesigned Google Weather app now being seen on numerous devices across various brands, it's safe to say the redesign is now rolling out in earnest.

