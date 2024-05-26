Week in review: Google fixes another Chrome zero-day vulnerability, YouTube becomes a channel for cybercriminals





Here's a summary of the most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos from the past week.

Google has fixed another Chrome zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-5274) that was exploited in the wild. Google has released its eighth emergency update for the Chrome browser this year to fix another zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-5274) that was exploited in the wild.

According to Avast, YouTube has become a significant avenue for cybercrime, with the majority of cyber threats facing individuals in 2024 being social engineering threats that rely on human manipulation.

Authelia: An open source authentication and authorization serverAuthelia is an open source authentication and authorization server that provides 2FA and SSO to applications through a web portal. It works with reverse proxies to allow, deny or redirect requests.

Current Cybersecurity Jobs: May 22, 2024We offer a curated selection of roles across a range of skill levels in the cybersecurity field. Every week we highlight current cybersecurity jobs.

Fail2Ban: Ban hosts causing multiple authentication failuresFail2Ban is an open source tool that monitors log files such as /var/log/auth.log and blocks IP addresses with repeated failed login attempts by updating system firewall rules to deny new connections from those IP addresses for a configurable amount of time.

Strategies for Transitioning to a SASE Architecture In this Help Net Security episode, Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink, discusses the key challenges companies face when transitioning to a SASE architecture and how to overcome them.

AI-Powered Strategies to Combat BEC Attacks In this Help Net Security interview, Robert Haist, CISO at TeamViewer, explains how cybercriminals are leveraging AI to make their BEC scams more effective.

Grafana: An open-source data visualization platform Grafana is an open-source solution for querying, visualizing, alerting, and exploring metrics, logs, and traces, regardless of where they are stored.

US Retailers Under Attack from Gift Card-stealing Cybercrime Group Earlier this month, the FBI released a confidential industry notice about Storm-0539 (aka Atlas Lion), a Morocco-based cybercrime group that specializes in compromising retailers and creating fake gift cards.

Compromised court recording software was being offered from vendor's official site Court recording software JAVS Viewer has been infected with loader malware and has been being offered from the developer's site since at least April 2, threat researchers warned last month.

GitHub fixes most severe Enterprise Server authentication bypass bug (CVE-2024-4985) A critical 10-tier vulnerability (CVE-2024-4985) that allowed unrestricted access to vulnerable GitHub Enterprise Server (GHES) instances has been fixed by Microsoft-owned GitHub.

New Windows Recall feature: A privacy and security nightmare?Microsoft has announced the Copilot+ series of Windows 11 PCs, which will include features like Recall that take screenshots every few seconds, encrypt and store them, and use AI to help users search for specific content they've viewed across apps, websites, documents, and more.

HHS pledges $50 million to fund autonomous vulnerability management solutions for hospitals As organizations in the healthcare sector continue to be a prime target for ransomware attacks and CISA warns that a healthcare-specific platform vulnerability (CVE-2023-43208) is being exploited by attackers, the U.S. Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health (ARPA-H) has announced the Universal PatchinG and Remediation for Autonomous DEfense (UPGRADE) program, aimed at developing a vulnerability management platform for healthcare IT teams.

Veeam fixes authentication bypass flaw in Backup Enterprise Manager (CVE-2024-29849) Veeam has fixed four vulnerabilities in Backup Enterprise Manager (VBEM), one of which (CVE-2024-29849) could allow an attacker to bypass authentication and log into the web interface as any user.

15 QNAP NAS bugs and 1 PoC published, update immediately. (CVE-2024-27130) Researchers have discovered 15 vulnerabilities in QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices and published a proof-of-concept for one of them. The unauthenticated stack overflow vulnerability (CVE-2024-27130) could be exploited for remote code execution.

Critical Fluent Bit Flaw Affects Products from Major Cloud Platforms and Technology Companies (CVE-2024-4323) Tenable researchers have discovered a critical vulnerability (CVE-2024-4323) in Fluent Bit, a logging utility used by major cloud providers and technology companies. The vulnerability could be exploited for denial of service, information disclosure, or remote code execution.

Proof-of-concept exploit published for Ivanti EPMM privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE 2024-22026) Technical details and a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for CVE-2024-22026, a privilege escalation bug affecting Ivanti EPMM, have been published by a vulnerability reporter.

CISOs looking to become AI-ready should start by updating their organization's email security policies. Over the past few years, we've seen a decline in traditional phishing messages, which are rife with linguistic errors, thinly hidden malicious payloads, and often use outlandish pretexts. Easily detected by most of today's standard email security tools (and completely unconvincing to most recipients), this classic phishing style may soon be a thing of the past.

Cybercriminals are changing their tactics to get more victims to pay the ransom. According to At-Bay, ransomware not only increased but also evolved in the United States in 2023, with the frequency of ransomware claims increasing 64% year-over-year.

Ransomware activity is predicted to continue to increase in 2024. In this Help Net Security video, Ryan Bell, Threat Intelligence Manager at Corvus Insurance, explains how ransomware will continue to rise in 2024.

The Challenges of GenAI in Fintech While some organizations and their boards are fully on board with using GenAI, others are waiting to see what happens.

Phishing statistics that will make you think before you clickThis article contains excerpts from various reports that provide statistics and insights into the current phishing landscape.

Are you fighting identity fraud? Here's why you need better technology. In this Help Net Security video, Patrick Harding, Chief Architect at Ping Identity, explains the current state of identity fraud prevention.

Consumers continue to overestimate their ability to spot deepfakes: The Jumio 2024 Online Identity Survey revealed that consumers have significant concerns about the risks posed by generative AI and deepfakes, including the potential for increased cybercrime and identity fraud.

SEC requires financial institutions to notify customers of breaches within 30 days The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it will adopt proposed amendments to Regulation SP to modernize and strengthen the rules governing certain financial institutions' handling of consumers' nonpublic personal information.

Technological Complexity Drives a New Wave of Identity Risk: According to ConductorOne, security leaders are faced with increasing technology and organizational complexity that is creating a new wave of identity risk for organizations.

Product Introduction: Alert, a data breach detection tool for emails, credit cards, and identities Alert makes it easy to monitor your most sensitive credentials, including emails, credit cards, and identities. If your information appears in a compromised online database, Alert will notify you instantly, so you can immediately protect your accounts and prevent damage before it spreads.

New Information Security Products of the Week: May 24, 2024 Here are the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from CyberArk, OneTrust, PlexTrac, and Strike Graph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2024/05/26/week-in-review-google-fixes-yet-another-chrome-zero-day-exploit-youtube-as-a-cybercrime-channel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos